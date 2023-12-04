Ryan Reynolds shares hilarious pic with Travis Kelce making fun of Blake Lively and Taylor Swift at Beyoncé’s Renaissance premiere

Ryan Renolds and Blake Lively make one of the coolest couples in Hollywood. They give major couples goals, especially when they roast each other. Roasting has been a normal part of their relationship, and they don't miss a chance at it.

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift recently became part of the couple's roasting tradition when Ryan Renolds photoshopped a picture of Blank Space's singer and his wife. Check out the complete details of this roast below:

Ryan Renolds' tagged Travis Kelce while making fun of Blake Lively and BFF Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift and Blake Lively recently attended the Renaissance Tour movie premiere for Beyonce in London. The 'Blank Space' singer shared multiple pictures of her on time at the premiere on her Instagram. Among her throwback pictures was a picture with Blake Lively.

Ryan Renolds, who is well-known for roasting her wife whenever she gets a chance, recently took his chance with her picture with Taylor Swift. Since the boys, Ryan and Travis Kelce, missed the premier, Ryan decided not to feel left out.

The Deadpool star cropped his and Travis Kelce's picture and photoshopped it onto the picture of her wife and Taylor Swift's picture. It's the same picture that Taylor shared on her Instagram with Blakely when attending the event in London.

The photoshopped picture Ryan then shared on her Instagram story had a caption that said, "I feel like I should remember this." The couple are popular for trolling one another on the internet, so this just seems like a normal thing for Ryan.

Ryan Renolds, Blake Lively, and Taylor Swift were last seen together during the Kansas City Chiefs vs New York Jets game earlier this season. While Ryan and Blake hadn't accompanied Taylor, she did come to the Chiefs game against the Green Bay Packers.