Ryan Reynold’s Soccer Dream Date With Tom Brady Remains Unfulfilled As NFL GOAT Rejects Invite for THIS Reason

Ryan Reynolds owns the EFL League One club Wrexham. The Deadpool -fame actor wanted to enjoy a soccer game with Tom Brady. The NFL GOAT is a minority owner of Birmingham City FC. Reynolds was anticipating a soccer date with Brady when the two sides clash later this season.

The 47-year-old actor had invited the Patriots Hall of Famer to an EFL League One game. But Brady joined Fox Sports earlier this year. His commitment to the media house is likely to affect his availability for the soccer game. Ryan Reynolds invited the Kelce brothers and Taylor Swift for a Wrexham game earlier.

Tom Brady declines Ryan Reynolds' soccer date invitation

Wrexham FC is scheduled to play Birmingham City FC on September 16, 2024, and January 24, 2025. Reynolds had hinted at attending that game with the quarterback legend. He had hoped that his partner, Rob McElhenny, would pursue Brady to attend either of the games. However, Brady’s new responsibilities might hinder him from flying to England.

The three-time NFL MVP has signed a 10-year contract with Fox Sports. For a whopping $375 million, he will be the media house’s top NFL analyst and ambassador. The September soccer match clashes with the NFL week 2 games. The January matchup next year is on the same weekend as the NFC Championship game.

Being the top analyst of Fox Sports, Brady won’t be able to miss either of the games. Although he will have some breathing space to fly back and forth, he isn’t likely to do so. Before this, Reynolds had tried to take the game to Brady. He wanted to set up Wrexham FC vs Birmingham City FC in the United States of America. Unfortunately for Reynolds, EFL denied the proposal.

Brady’s expectations from his Fox Sports career

Tom Brady will replace football with a microphone in the upcoming season. He recently talked about his new career on The Herd on FS1. The NFL star revealed he is excited about working in his usual schedule. He admitted that he was nervous about the new beginnings.

Even though his fans and colleagues believe he will do great, Brady sees much room for improvement. Tom confessed that he finds it hard to determine whether he did a good job or not.

“I don’t want to let the people at Fox here down and I don’t want to let the great NFL fans down either,” Brady said. Later this year, he will join the commentary booth during the Cowboys’ clash against the Browns.

