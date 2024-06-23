Ryan Reynolds’ Wrexham to Face Tom Brady’s Birmingham City as Rob McElhenney Wished For

Seems like Rob McElhenney really manifested hard for a showdown against Tom Brady's team. The actor and Ryan Reynolds' Wrexham is all set to face the seven-time Super Bowl champion's Birmingham City the next season.

Brady was earlier this month, invited by Wrexham AFC team co-owner Rob McElhenney for a soccer showdown while both the teams will now play in the same division. The wish has now come true and both sides will now face each other in the upcoming League One season.

After Tom Brady's Birmingham City was relegated and Ryan Reynolds' Wrexham was promoted, the two teams are now poised to play each other in the same division competing in the third tier in an all-American showdown; exactly what Rob McElhenney had wished for.

Birmingham City was relegated from the Championship even though the side won 1-0 against Norwich City in the last game of the season. Meanwhile, Wrexham got promoted to EFL League One for the second consecutive time after ending the campaign being second on the table.

When Rob McElhenney expressed his desire for a showdown against Tom Brady's Birmingham City

Rob McElhenney, the co-owner of Wrexham earlier expressed his desire to have a showdown with Tom Brady's Birmingham City.

While he appeared in a conversation with MLB London Series, the Philadelphia, Pennsylvania native said, “The question is are we going to get Tom to come to us, or are we going to have to come to Tom.”

The 47-year-old further stated, “Maybe both.” He also talked about how his side won consecutive promotions. It is to be seen how this all-celebrity battle goes on as the 46-year-old retired NFL star is known for his competitive side.

Meanwhile, Brady, who was recently inducted into the New England Patriots’ Hall of Fame at the sold-out Gillette stadium, made his broadcasting debut for Fox Sports during the UFL championship game last week following his 10-year deal worth $375M with the media house. He will act as a lead analyst for the upcoming NFL league.