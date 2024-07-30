Sabrina Ionescu Gets Honest About Brittney Griner's Jail Time in Russia After Moscow Airport Incident

Initiating their 2024 Olympic mission, Team USA held sway with their 102-76 triumph against Japan in Group C. A'ja Wilson emerged as the lead, scoring 24 points and 13 rebounds, while Bre Stewart supported her with 22 points and 8 rebounds. Chelsea Gray was also notable for her 13 assists. This victory extends the U.S. Olympic winning streak to an impressive 56 games, a record that goes back to 1992.

Their gaze is fixed on their eighth consecutive Olympic gold medal this year. Paris Olympics roster boasts numerous luminaries from the WNBA, including the likes of A'ja Wilson, Sabrina Ionescu, Brittney Griner, Diana Taurasi, and Napheesa Collier. Taking the helm of the coaching staff is Cheryl Reeve, esteemed for her dual role as president of basketball operations and head coach for the Minnesota Lynx.

Sabrina Ionescu's reflections on Brittney Griner's incarceration in Russia

In an unveiling discussion with Vanity Fair, Sabrina Ionescu shares her sentiments on the imprisonment of Brittney Griner, her teammate, in Russia. Ionescu comments on the difficult and emotional impact of seeing images of Griner trapped in a Russian prison, expressing this was a challenge as Griner is not just a colleague but a part of their WNBA family.

She empathizes with Griner's ordeal, acknowledging the real extent of her hardship is something only Griner could fully understand. Ionescu subtly hints at the harsh reality of Russia's legal consequences, simply stating, "It’s Russia," pointing to known strict regulations in the country.

Griner fell under Russian authority's scrutiny when they discovered vape cartridges containing a small quantity of hash oil in her luggage at Moscow airport on February 17, 2022. Although Griner uses medicinal cannabis prescribed in Arizona, these substances are deemed illegal in Russia.

Eventually, in August 2022, the authorities penalized Griner for drug possession and smuggling with a nine-year prison sentence and a 1 million ruble fine, translating to roughly $16,301. Griner was then moved to a women's penal colony in Mordovia, IK-2, to commence her sentence.

While these unfortunate events unfolded, the WNBA stands witness to a significant rise in its popularity, as evident by record-breaking viewership and attendance numbers. Compared to the past year, the opening of the 2024 season saw a robust 21% viewership growth, marking the highest audience level in over 20 years. Amidst this, many top WNBA players unite on the Olympic platform to represent their country, which is a contrast to their usual competition against each other.

Sabrina Ionescu opens up about trash talk in the WNBA

Sabrina Ionescu shares her thoughts on offensive banter in the WNBA. She says it doesn't happen often, but it becomes a big deal when it does, unlike in the male leagues where even teammates banter in practice. She claims there's an expectation of modesty in female sports, preventing any back-and-forths.

Having grown up playing with men, she understands the double standards. But things are changing now; there is more banter, rivalries, and chatter, all made more visible with increased media coverage.

Asked about the increasing fashion focus in the WNBA referred to as "fits," Ionescu admits it's something she's not used to. She loves to just show up and play without much concern about her attire. However, being in New York, a fashion hub, has influenced her to express herself more in terms of what she wears.

She acknowledges that it's been a growing trend in the WNBA recently, with players getting a chance to express their style through their outfits, marking a shift from the usual courtroom looks.

