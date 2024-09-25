Sabrina Ionescu Hilariously Credits Spike Lee’s High-Five for Injecting Superpowers In Her During Liberty’s Playoff Win

The New York Liberty triumphed over the Atlanta Dream in Game 2 of the first round of the WNBA Playoffs, securing a 91-82 victory at their home arena. The standout performance came from Sabrina Ionescu, who exploded with 36 points, a playoff career-high that tied Cappie Pondexter's playoff scoring record, propelling the team to the semifinals.

However, an unexpected moment emerged in the third quarter when Ionescu shared a high-five with legendary film director Spike Lee. This exchange led to a hilarious and uplifting moment that Ionescu claims injected her with New York's spirit and superpowers, as reported by ESPN on X/Twitter. She said, “Spike Lee gave me a high five as I was going to take the ball out of bounds, and I felt, like, New York, was just, like, injected into my veins. At that moment, I was like, ‘We’re winning this…'”

The Liberty’s advancement to the semifinals arrives as a sweet form of revenge for last season's Finals loss to the Las Vegas Aces, who also secured a ticket to the semifinals by eliminating the Seattle Storm in two games. Facing the reigning champions, led by the formidable A'ja Wilson, presents a formidable challenge for the Liberty.

However, seizing this encounter early in the playoffs, before the Aces reach their peak, could be advantageous for the Liberty's aspirations to secure their first league championship.

In a statement shared on ESPN.com, Ionescu underscored the team's dedication to their ultimate goal, emphasizing the importance of every game as a step towards achieving their collective ambition. She also stressed the significance of protecting their home advantage and fortifying themselves for the challenges ahead.

In addition to Ionescu's extraordinary performance, Liberty forward Jonquel Jones delivered a compelling 20-point, 13-rebound display. Post-game, Jones expressed determination to confront the Aces in the upcoming match, emphasizing the team's unfinished business from previous encounters.

The efforts of the Atlanta Dream, notably Rhyne Howard and Allisha Gray, cannot be overlooked, as they demonstrated resilience throughout the game, leading by as much as 11 points in the second quarter before being ultimately overtaken by the Liberty's unwavering performance in the fourth quarter.

Ionescu’s conviction in the impact of her high-five exchange with Spike Lee added a touch of humor and charisma to the Liberty's victory. Her belief in the infusion of New York's essence and fortitude reflects the emotional intensity that often defines moments of triumph in sports.

The director and New York icon, Spike Lee, is renowned for his unwavering dedication to the city and its sports teams. His connection to New York is deeply rooted in his iconic work, support for the Knicks, and memorable moments in the history of the NBA, such as Reggie Miller's ‘choke’ gesture.