Sabrina Ionescu Salary And Net Worth

American professional basketball player, Sabrina Ionescu, plays for the New York Liberty in the Women's National Basketball Association (WN). In the history of the NCAA, she holds the record for the most career triple-doubles as well as the most assists in the Pac-12 Conference. She has the unique distinction of being the only NCAA Division I basketball player with a record of 2, points, 1,000 assists, and 1,000 rebounds.

The New Liberty favored her as their first overall pick in the 2020 WNBA draft. Despite a grade 3 ankle sprain in only her third game that ruled her out for the rest of the season, her second game was marked by an impressive score record of 33 points, accompanied by 7 assists and 7 rebounds.

Sabrina Ionescu Salary

Sabrina Ionescu signed a 2-year, $410,060 contract with the New York Liberty, securing an average annual salary of $205,030. In 2024, she will receive a base salary and cap hit of $202,000. With this contract, Ionescu becomes one of the highest-paid players in the WNBA, her $205,030 annual salary placing her just outside the top 10 highest earners in the league.

Salary Breakdown:

2020: $68,000

2021: $69,360

2022: $76,297

2023: $86,701

2024: $202,000

2025: $208,060

Contract Extension:

Length: 2 years

Total Value: $410,060

Average Annual Value: $205,030

Career Earnings:

Through 2022: $213,657

Estimated through 2025: $710,418

Sabrina Ionescu's Net Worth

Sabrina Ionescu commands a net worth estimated at $5 million in 2024. In 2020, she got picked as the first overall choice in the WNBA Draft and is now engaged in a two-year deal that's worth $410060. Next season, she is slated to earn $202,000 and once she bags $208,060 in 2025-26, she'll become a free agentBefore this deal, Ionescu had a three-year stint worth $213,597.

Advertisement

Although WNBA contracts fall short compared to NBA's, Ionescu's primary source of income is off-court. She landed a lucrative deal creating a signature shoe line with Nike. Through the sales of the Sabrina 1, her first signature shoe, she's raking in millions.

Sabrina Ionescu's Brand Endorsements and Business Investments

After her draft to the New York Liberty in the 2020 WNBA, Sabrina Ionescu has bagged several significant brand endorsements:

Nike endorsed Ionescu in April 2020, ensuring an exclusive marketing collaboration for multiple years. Her deal provisioned a potential landmark for women's basketball, her signature shoe, and clothing line.

Tissot, the Swiss watchmaker, took on Ionescu as its brand representative in 2023. According to the contract, Ionescu will feature in Tissot's marketing ventures and select from their watch range.

Considering Ionescu's top-ranking draft pick and her spectacular college career at Oregon, she is a promising candidate for other major brand deals. Her NCAA record for career triple-doubles stands as a testament.

Advertisement

Having a master's degree in Advertising and Brand Responsibility, Ionescu uses her endorsements to shape her business portfolio. She also emphasizes brands' social responsibility and plans to leverage her influence to advocate for sports equality and uplift female athletes.

Sabrina Ionescu's Business Investments

Sabrina Ionescu coordinates with Boardroom, a sports business media network established by Kevin Durant and Rich Kleiman. collaboration allows Ionescu to offer an inside perspective on enhancing her business portfolio and explain her views on brand collaborations like State Farm and Nike.

Furthermore, Ionescu aligns strategically with Thirty-Five Ventures, the venture capital business owned by Durant and Kleiman. This offers her visibility and interaction with their stakeholder network as she broadens her portfolio.

Beyond basketball, Ionescu holds the position of chief athlete officer at Division Street, a company focusing on NIL in Oregon. She has also allocated investments in Buzzer Media and Nex, a couple of tech and media firms.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Kristaps Porzingis Contract and Salary