Sachin Tendulkar breaks silence on Virat Kohli coming close to breaking his record of 49 ODI centuries

Former Indian captain and Legend of the game Sachin Tendulkar holds the record of most hundred in One Day International Cricket. Tendulkar has 49 ODI tons in his name.

Virat Kohli registered his 48 ODI hundred against Bangladesh at Pune in the ongoing ODI World Cup.

As long as it stays with India, I am Happy

Yesterday In the presence of the brand ambassador of World Cup 2023 and most ODI hundred record holder Sachin Tendulkar, Virat Kohli got so close to registering his 49 century and equal to the record but he fell 12 runs short.

During the mid-innings break Sachin Tendulkar gives a heart-touching reply about Virat Kohli coming so close to breaking his record of 49 ODI century.

"The 49 ODI hundreds record is not my record, it's India's record. As long as it stays with India, I am happy," Sachin Tendulkar said during the mid-innings break.

Notably, Virat Kohli played brilliantly yesterday against Sri Lanka. After captain Rohit Sharma goes out on the second ball of the match Virat Kohli came to the crease. Kohli played stable and sensible innings with low-risk shots and along the ground. But unfortunately, Dilshan Madushabka gets him out on an individual score of 88 runs.

The hall of Wankhede Stadium was spread in the pin drop silence and Virat Kohli also looked so disappointed as he walked slowly to the pavilion because he knew that was the best occasion to equal the record of his ideal.

Virat and Rohit are the once

In 2013 Sachin Tendulkar was asked whether anyone had broken his record, and Tendulkar predicted at that time.

Sachin predicted those who could break his record were seated in that room. He added Virat and Rohit are the ones. As long as Indian breaks it, he doesn't mind.

Notably, Virat Kohli is near to breaking Sachin Tendulkar's ODI century record and Rohit Sharma recently broke Tendulkar's most hundred World Cup record by scoring 7th ton in the World Cup.

