Sacramento Kings Fan Fulfil Wild Promise of Getting DeMar DeRozan Tattoo; DETAILS Inside

People show their love to their favorite players in different ways. Some collect memorabilia in terms of shoes, jerseys, and everything they can own related to the player. Some go beyond that and mark their favorite player’s name with ink on their body, and that’s what a die-hard Sacramento Kings fan has done. He has tattooed DeMar DeRozan on his hand after the former Bulls star signed for them.

The motive behind the tattoo is a mystery

I don't mean to sound snarky, but I must wonder how this man is related to both DeMar DeRozan and the Sacramento Kings. Does he have a strong passion for the Kings and was thrilled about his team's decision to sign the 14-year NBA veteran? Is he a die-hard supporter of DeMar DeRozan, who thought the Kings were the best team for DeRozan? Did he just decide to make a brazen claim on social media, which he had to maintain private so people wouldn't invade his mentions, after dismissing all the DeRozan to the Kings rumors?

How will DeRozan fit with the Sacramento Kings?

The motivations behind our DeRozan tattoo recipient aren't nearly as fascinating as how DeRozan will gel up with the Sacramento Kings, a team that surprised everyone by finishing third in the Western Conference in the 2022–2023 season.

Sacramento dropped from third to ninth in the regular season rankings and missed the playoffs following a Play-In loss to the New Orleans Pelicans, despite winning just two fewer games than they did two seasons prior. However, after evaluating their offseason efforts, I'm confident that Sacramento can make it back to the NBA Playoffs in 2025.

With Domantas Sabonis, Keegan Murray, De'Aaron Fox, Malik Monk, and DeMar DeRozan, the Kings have a potentially strong closing five that can score points against any team in the league. For fans of the Kings, this is great news because it's likely that the same five will have a difficult time getting stops on the other end.

However, the Kings employed that formula to challenge for the third seed in 2023. Despite ranking first in terms of offensive efficiency, Sacramento's defensive efficiency was the lowest among all NBA Playoff-bound teams, allowing 116.8 points per 100 possessions.

The Kings were determined to bring the veteran to the franchise, and they managed to do it. It wasn’t easy, as the LA Lakers wanted DeRozan badly, but in the end, they couldn’t match the offer the Kings made to the Bulls.

