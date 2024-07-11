Saddiq Bey Signs 3-Year USD 20 Million Contract With Washington Wizards, Claims NBA Insider

Saddiq Bey just finished a season in which he played in sixty-three games for the Atlanta Hawks. During the season, he averaged 13.7 points, 6.5 rebounds, 1.5 assists, and shot 31.6% from three-point range and 41.6% from the field.

Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN said on Wednesday night that Bey will sign a contract with the Washington Wizards.

What did Wojnarowski write?

Wojnarowski wrote, "Free agent F Saddiq Bey has agreed on a three-year, $20 million contract with the Washington Wizards, his agents James Dunleavy and Jordan Gertler of @Excelbasketball tell ESPN."

He added, "Bey — who is recovering from a torn ACL — averaged 13.7 points and 6.5 rebounds in 63 games for the Atlanta Hawks before the knee injury. At 25, Bey — a DC-area native — is a good long-term play for the rebuilding Wizards."

Bey’s career in the NBA

Saddiq Bey was selected 19th overall from Villanova in the 2020 NBA Draft. In 292 regular season games for the Detroit Pistons and Atlanta Hawks, he has averaged 14.1 points, 5.2 rebounds, and 1.8 assists per game, while shooting 40.8% from the field and 35.2% from three-point range. Bey also has experience in the NBA playoffs, having played six postseason games.

The Washington Wizards are coming off a challenging season in which they finished with a 15-67 record, placing them 14th in the Eastern Conference. Since the 2021 season, when Russell Westbrook and Bradley Beal were still on the team, the Wizards have failed to advance to the NBA playoffs. Despite their recent struggles, the Wizards have some intriguing players who could help turn things around in the future.

Advertisement

What will Bey provide to the Wizards?

According to ESPN Stats & Information, Bey is one of nine players with at least 650 career made 3-pointers through his first four NBA seasons. According to Second Spectrum tracking, he has placed in the top 10 for made corner threes over the previous four years.

Bey can handle the ball well and make good decisions, so even though his primary offensive role will probably be as a floor spacer, he could play some minutes as a point forward. He can't break down defenses with a lot of dribble penetration because he lacks the ideal quickness to beat them off the dribble to the rim, but he moves the ball quickly and always seems to make the right play.

He had 120 assists and only 74 turnovers in his two seasons at Villanova. Even though he did not have the same duties as some of the players selected in this draft who were expected to play point guard, you could argue that he has far superior decision-making skills and floor vision.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese as Teammates? Everything You Need to Know About WNBA Players' All-Star Debut This Season