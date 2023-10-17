Sam Bankman-Fried used customer funds from FTX scam to pay Tom Brady and Steph Curry: Reports

Tom Brady's recent investments haven't been without controversy, specifically his partnership with FTX. Disturbing details continue to emerge on the USD 8 billion scandal entailing this deal. FTX's founder and CEO, Sam Bankman Fried, is at the center of this storm with criminal charges of fraud and misappropriation of clients' money hanging over his head. Celebrities such as Tom Brady and Steph Curry are also being scrutinized for their affiliation with this platform.

Fried, currently defending himself against allegations of wire fraud and conspiracy, faces the potential of a 115-year jail term if convicted.

A recent report uncloaked Fried's deceptive actions—using customer funds, no less, to bankroll endorsement deals for celebrities. Reportedly, Brady received a jaw-dropping USD 55 million for advertising FTX.

However, it turns out that these payments did not come out of Fried's pocket. With such revelations, celebrities who have been vociferously endorsing this now-scandal-ridden platform may have a Herculean task ahead to exonerate themselves.

Tom Brady questions NFL officiating and compares it to Flag Football

The seven-time Super Bowl winner, Tom Brady, recently expressed his dissatisfaction with the NFL's pattern of officiating games on his "Let's Go!" podcast featuring Jim Gray and Larry Fitzgerald.

He voiced his opinion on the contentious ending to the New York Giants' 14-9 downfall against the Buffalo Bills in a Sunday Night Football match-up. "Undeniably, it was a foul," he asserted. "There was a clear case of holding, but it was left unaddressed."

Brady was notably disgruntled with the excessive use of flags flung during games of the 2023 season. "Football inherently demands physicality, and this should be acknowledged," he firmly stated. "It's not right to charge a 15-yard penalty for something that might not even be flagged two decades ago. It significantly impacts the game."

Drawing a comparison, the celebrated 15-time Pro Bowler claimed that the NFL's current panorama resembles flag football, where player collisions are marginal due to stricter rules and regulations.

