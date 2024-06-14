Samantha Irvin Clears Air On Recent Photo With Ricochet After Bron Breakker's Attack: 'You Guys Are Crazy'

Ricochet was recently written off WWE programming after a brutal attack from Bron Breakker. On Monday Night RAW this week, the former United States Champion was taken to the medical facility after the merciless beatdown. Samantha Irvin, the WWE ring announcer, and Ricochet's real-life partner looked visibly concerned following the incident, accompanying Ricochet in the ambulance.

Later, Samantha posted a picture with her fiance on Instagram. The latter looked fine there, and it irked many fans, criticizing Samantha for breaking kayfabe.



Samantha Irvin's statement

Addressing the comments from fans, Samantha Irvin opened up about the recent photo in her Instagram stories while traveling to Scotland for Clash at the Castle.

Samantha said, "That picture is seven months old. So you guys are crazy. You guys seriously, not all of you, but obviously the ones in the comments that are like, he looks fine to me.”

The WWE ring announcer also noted that it is strange to her that the fans commenting negatively about her Instagram post don't have pictures with their loved ones on the phone camera. The adorable couple's pictures can be used as moral support whenever they are feeling mentally drained.

The reason Ricochet was assaulted on WWE RAW

Since his addition to the main roster, WWE has booked Bron Breakker as an indomitable monster. He dismantled everyone in his path, and Ricochet was his latest victim.

Breakker showed no mercy to Ricochet while assaulting him in the parking lot. He slammed the high-flyer through the front glass of a car. It was done to take Ricochet off through a storyline because his WWE contract is ending this summer, and he has hinted at the possibility of leaving the company.

Amid his WWE departure rumor, AEW is reportedly interested in adding him to the roster. While AEW backstage personalities are highly interested in the 35-year-old, AEW star Will Ospreay has dropped a subtle hint in his recent social media post.

Ricochet's fiance, Samantha Irvin works for WWE at the moment. It remains to be seen whether he jumps ship to AEW or finally re-signs a new deal with WWE.

