‘Same Script’: NHL Fans Compare Oilers Comeback Against Panthers To NBA’s Mavericks Vs Celtics

The Edmonton Oilers prolonged the Stanley Cup Finals with an 8-1 victory against the Florida Panthers in Game 4 on Saturday night. The Oilers won their opening game of the series just 24 hours after the Dallas Mavericks accomplished the same in the NBA Finals.

The Dallas Mavericks defeated the Boston Celtics 122-84 in Game 4 on Friday. Dallas has never scored more than 100 points against the Celtics in the 2024 Finals before.

After seeing Edmonton's equally remarkable comeback in Florida's first closeout game, NHL fans couldn't help but notice parallels between the two leagues' title-deciding series.

Oilers destroyed Panthers 8-1 in Stanley Cup Finals Game 4

The Oilers took a stride towards that goal with an 8-1 victory over the Florida Panthers in Game 4, which saved their season and lowered their deficit in the best-of-seven Stanley Cup Final to 3-1.

Knoblauch's modifications had an impact. He switched Ryan Nugent-Hopkins to the Leon Draisaitl line, and both players ended their scoring droughts. He deployed his third line initially, keeping Aleksander Barkov away from Edmonton's top lines. The third line scored two early goals.

Connor McDavid and Darnell Nurse also scored their first goals of the Final, the Edmonton power play finally connected, and goaltender Stuart Skinner rebounded with a 32-save effort after a disappointing Game 3.

Mavericks saved from clean sweep as they beat Celtics, 122-84

The NBA Finals are not finished, courtesy of one of the largest blowouts in title-round history. Luka Doncic scored 25 of his 29 points in the first half, Kyrie Irving added 21, and the Mavericks easily extended their season on Friday night, defeating the Celtics 122-84 in Game 4.

The final margin of 38 points was the third-largest ever in an NBA Finals game, after only Chicago's 96-54 win over Utah in 1998 and the Celtics' 131-92 victory over the Los Angeles Lakers in 2008.

The Mavs' studs were done by the conclusion of the third quarter, and for good reason. Dallas dominated from the start, leading by 13 in the first quarter, 26 at halftime, and 38 in the third when both teams emptied their benches.

With both NBA and NHL teams getting blowout wins many fans have been questioning what is really happening.

Fans believe the NBA and NHL are running on the “same script”

One fan wrote and said, “I see the NHL pulled a page out of the NBA playbook and let the team who couldn't win an argument BLOW the other team out to make extra (:moneybag::moneybag::moneybag::moneybag: emoji) for themselves. Edmonton Oilers just need more flashers to establish their credibility.”



Another fan wrote, “Both Finals using same script”

Questions around the “script” weren’t over as one more fan wrote, “NHL and NBA Finals script” with two Spiderman pointing at each other.

Another fan said he was, “Pretty sure the NHL and NBA finals are just the same series”

Another fan said that the “script-writers should have talked” to each other. He wrote, “The script writers for the NHL Finals and NBA Finals should really have talked. They're basically wearing the same outfit to a party.”

Dallas has won one NBA title with the help of Dirk Nowitzki and would want to reverse sweep the series to add another to their collection. The Oilers have been seeking to win their sixth title since 1990. The squad has reached the Stanley Cup Finals for the first time since 2005-2006.

