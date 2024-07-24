Sami Zayn Accused of Cheating Against Bron Breakker at WWE Money in the Bank 2024 by Wrestling Veteran

Bron Breakker has left nothing but carnage in his path since being drafted to WWE Raw. But the Wolf Dog's attempt to unseat Sami Zayn at the Money in the Bank premium live event proved fruitless. This rare defeat put Breakker back in line to challenge Zayn for the Intercontinental Championship.

That said, unhappy with Bron Breakker’s loss, a certain wrestling veteran has accused Sami Zayn of cheating at the Money in the Bank event. The wrestling legend in question is none other than Scott Steiner, who is the uncle of Bron Breakker.

Scott Steiner accuses Sami Zayn of cheating in his match against Bron Breakker

While speaking on Sportskeeda's WrestleBinge, Scott Steiner gave his take on the Intercontinental Championship match between Sami Zayn and Bron Breakker at the Money in the Bank premium live event. Steiner boldly claimed that Sami Zayn used unfair means to win his match in his home country, Canada.

He stated on Sportskeeda’s WrestleBinge: "Sami, he obviously cheated. You're not gonna beat Bron on his own. He got lucky. What did he have? Brass knuckles or something? What did he hit him with? Brass knuckles or something? He pulled something out. He can't beat him one-on-one. He got lucky."

To be fair, Sami Zayn gained a clean victory over Bron Breakker at the Money in the Bank event. Despite dominating most of the match, Breakker got caught with a kick to the face as he measured Sami Zayn for a spear.

Zayn immediately capitalized and delivered a Helluva Kick to retain his Intercontinental Championship.

However, Zayn’s clean victory came as a surprise to many, as he was viewed as the underdog in the match. Nonetheless, Breakker’s quest to unseat Zayn didn’t end there, as he continued to target the reigning IC Champion in the following weeks. Off-topic, WWE has high expectations from Bron Breakker for 2025, as he is viewed as a key player when WWE Raw moves to Netflix.

Bron Breakker earns another shot at Sami Zayn’s title at SummerSlam

The latest edition of WWE Raw saw Bron Breakker compete against Ilja Dragunov in a singles match, the winner of which would be the #1 contender to face Sami Zayn at SummerSlam.

After a very physical match, Breakker caught Dragunov with a devastating spear mid-air at ringside. Breakker then picked up the win, earning another title shot at WWE’s upcoming premium live event, SummerSlam.

Later in the show, Breakker made a statement by blindsiding Zayn with a spear while the latter was busy celebrating his win with Jey Uso over Judgement Day’s Finn Balor and JD McDonagh.

Come hell or high water, Bron Breakker is hell-bent on seizing the Intercontinental Championship at SummerSlam. It remains to be seen if Sami Zayn, by some miracle, outsmarts Breakker again at the biggest party of the summer in August.

