Sami Zayn Claims He Would Have Won WWE Championship Under Vince McMahon Than Triple H; Here's Why

There is a growing debate these days about whether WWE was better under Vince McMahon or Triple H. While the majority of the fans and even wrestling experts believe that Triple H’s new era is much better compared to Vince’s, there are still certain aspects we cannot ignore about Vince McMahon’s reign.

The current WWE Intercontinental Champion Sami Zayn has addressed this issue indirectly by comparing both regimes. Speaking to Daily Mail, Sami Zayn made a bold claim saying that he could have won the WWE Championship under Vince McMahon compared to Triple H.



Why does Sami Zayn feel like this?

The reason why Zayn said this is because he believes that under Vince things were very unpredictable and with the storylines going through massive changes on a week-to-week basis, he might have just won the WWE Championship, even if it was for a short period of time.

He stated that Vince saw him as a bad guy, with some irksome qualities that he thought lent himself to being an irksome character. "I think things were a lot more unpredictable because of the nature of Vince's week-to-week, kind of approach, that sometimes the marble would just fall in the right hole, and now you're champion, whereas with Hunter, I think it's much more he has longer-term vision, and if you're not part of that vision, then the chances of breaking into that vision are much, much slimmer," Zayn said.

He balanced it by saying that Triple H rather wants him to stay in that mix than win the title straight away. However, with Vince McMahon, he would have just “slipped on a banana peel and won the world title.”

But still, Zayn expressed hope of winning the title one day. "I just do my best. I just give the best performances I can give, I try to perform with as much emotion as possible and tell the best stories I can tell. And I hope that that eventually gets me there," he said.



When was the last time Sami Zayn was close to winning the title?

Sami Zayn was at the peak of his WWE career just a year back, when he featured in the Bloodline storyline, where after months of cajoling he turned on Roman Reigns. At the Elimination Chamber 2023, where he main evented the main title match against Roman Reigns in his hometown Montreal, Canada, he was just a few inches away from winning the WWE Championship.

Zayn looked like the perfect character to beat Roman Reigns for the championship, and even the fans had high hopes for him. But this didn’t happen as Reigns successfully retained the title by outside interference of Solo Sikoa. He, however, teamed up with Kevin Owens and later won the WWE Tag Team Championships against The Usos at WrestleMania 39.

Even though the duo lost their titles to the Judgement Day a few months later. However, WrestleMania 40 turned out to be more special for him, as he dethroned Gunther to win the Intercontinental Championship for the third time in his career. We’ll see in the future if Sami Zayn becomes Triple H’s favorite to win the WWE Championship.

