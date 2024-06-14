Sami Zayn Expresses Concern Over WWE’s Shift to Fewer Matches at Premium Live Events in Triple H’s Era

WWE in Triple H’s era is a major departure from how it used to be when Vince McMahon was in charge. One of the notable changes is WWE’s shift towards fewer matches on Premium Live Events. While this approach focuses on quality over quantity, WWE Intercontinental Champion, Sami Zayn, expressed his concern over it.

It’s worth mentioning that the talents backstage are reportedly way happier under Triple H’s leadership than they were under Vince McMahon. However, not all modifications can be pleasing. The fact is, fewer matches on the PLE card means fewer opportunities.

Sami Zayn expresses his concern over WWE booking fewer matches on Premium Live Events

Sami Zayn has undeniably become a fan favorite over the years in WWE. Zayn made his debut in 2013, which was during Vince McMahon’s era. Having spent over a decade in the company, Zayn can clearly discern the difference between the two leadership styles.

While speaking with Fightful, Zayn expressed mixed feelings about WWE’s shift towards fewer matches on the Premium Live Events. While Zayn acknowledged WWE’s move, going for quality over quantity, he also pointed out that it meant fewer opportunities for other talents, regardless of how hot their storyline is.

He said, “Yeah, I have mixed feelings on it. Because, certainly as a performer, if you’re not figured in like… with seven or eight matches, there’s a little more real estate, and there’s a better chance of getting on. But now, even if you’re in a pretty prominent story, it still just might not make [the cut].” He further added, "It’s not to say anything of the quality of your story or the quality of your performances, but it just might not be factored in, if there’s only five matches. Five is really not a lot, but it’s a quality-over-quantity sort of mentality, which is hard to disagree with. I do think it’s been better.”

Nonetheless, Sami Zayn is slated to defend his Intercontinental Championship against Chad Gable at Clash at the Castle in Scotland. The match card for the event features 5 major matches. We will have to wait and see which match steals the show.

Sami Zayn advocates for a WWE PLE in Chile

WWE is experiencing a string of success by hosting its Premium Live Events on an international scale. For instance, Backlash turned out to be a massive achievement for WWE, as the rabid French crowd displayed an unparalleled level of excitement for wrestling. That said, WWE is currently set to host the Clash at the Castle in Scotland on June 15.

While speaking to Fightful Select, Sami Zayn expressed his desire to see WWE fly to Chile and host one of its Premium Live Events. Zayn advocated for the show to be hosted in Chile’s capital city, Santiago. He also stated that Chileans are one of the most “real” wrestling fans in the world.