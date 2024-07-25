Sami Zayn Names Two Superstars Who He Thinks Would 'Atop the WWE pyramid' In Future

WWE Intercontinental Champion Sami Zayn has surprisingly dropped two WWE names, who he thinks would ‘atop the WWE pyramid’ in the future. The superstars he has talked about aren’t big names, but these wrestlers have shown by their performance how good they are.

According to Zayn, Bron Breakker and Ilja Dragunov are the ones who have a bright future ahead. In the past few weeks, Zayn has rubbed shoulders with both of these superstars, and while he has successfully beaten them, he still thinks that the superstars are great performers.

What did Sami Zayn say about Bron Breakker and Ilja Dragunov?

While speaking with Wrestling Inc, Zayn spoke about how Ilja Dragunov and Breakker have adapted to the main-roster life after their transition from NXT. He said that these two are poised to make a ton of noise. "It's fresh as a daisy, you can't judge it just yet, but I'd say they're both off to great starts," Wrestling Inc quoted Zayn.

He had special praise for Bron Breakker, whom he believes has been packaged and presented well by the WWE. “He definitely holds up his end of the bargain when it comes to it, but just sort of this intense athletic freak of nature. So I think they both have extremely promising careers,” he said.

Due to qualities the two possess, including Breakker’s intensity and athleticism and Dragunov’s realistic style, Zayn believes that these two would be at the top of WWE pyramid in the future. "I think they're both very unique performers. I do think those two guys are the future,” he said.

He said that it won’t be fair to judge them just after a few months of their main-roster debut, and it will be only after six years of their WWE career, that the stars of these two superstars would shine.

Will Sami Zayn lose the Intercontinental title to Bron Breakker at SummerSlam 2024?

It might hurt Zayn’s fans, but he is highly expected to drop the title to Bron Breakker at SummerSlam 2024. Many WWE observers were surprised by watching Breakker lose to Zayn at the Money In The Bank match. Later, a report came which said that WWE wants Breakker to win the title at a bigger event, which might be SummerSlam.

However, if Ilja Dragunov makes an outside appearance then, Zayn might retain, which will then bring the three of them to stake claim to the title. But still, Breakker is highly expected to win the title at SummerSlam.

