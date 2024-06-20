Sami Zayn Reveals His Whereabouts During Wyatt Sicks’ Mass Assault on WWE Raw

The latest edition of Raw was nothing short of an abiding experience for the WWE roster and the fans. After weeks of cryptic teasing, Wyatt Sicks finally made their menacing appearance on WWE TV. However, they just didn’t make a plain appearance, they made their presence felt by causing a carnage backstage.

Several WWE stars and staff fell victim to Wyatt Sicks’ onslaught. Even someone as big as Braun Strowman was not safe from this group of fiendish marauders. Amidst the fear of Wyatt Sicks, Intercontinental Champion Sami Zayn revealed his whereabouts on Raw 06/17.

Sami Zayn shocked to learn about backstage destruction caused by Wyatt Sicks

While speaking on Sportsnet, The Canadian native revealed he was unaware of the destruction caused by Wyatt Sicks, as he had left the venue minutes before. He eventually learned about the backstage slaughter from the fans.

He stated, “I actually didn’t even know that happened because I left the arena right after my thing was done. So, maybe five or ten minutes before all that stuff happened on Monday Night Raw, I had no idea and I left the arena and I didn’t look at the results of what happened or anything.”

He further added, “Then, I get to my hotel and I tweet out the presale code for my comedy show and all of the replies from the fans are like, ‘Your co-workers have been killed, what are you doing tweeting out the comedy show?”

Advertisement

As Zayn revealed, he was busy promoting his comedy show amidst Wyatt Sicks’ impactful debut. By the looks of it, Sami Zayn may have escaped Wyatt Sicks’ potential attack on him by the skin of his teeth.

Interestingly, Zayn’s last opponent, Chad Gable, bore the brunt of the mass assault. Gable was left bloodied and unconscious by Uncle Howdy.

At the end of the segment, Wyatt Sicks came out to the ramp to foreboding music, with Uncle Howdy announcing, “We’re here.” As for Sami Zayn, he may have found a new opponent for the Money in the Bank.

Sami Zayn may face Bron Breakker at the Money in the Bank event

Sami Zayn may be through with Chad Gable, but he was in for a rude awakening on Raw after he was interrupted by Bron Breakker. Even the former World Champion, Sheamus, came out to the ring, licking his chops for Zayn’s IC Championship.

Advertisement

Breakker and Sheamus slugged it out in a very physical match, which eventually ended in a disqualification due to Ludwig Kaiser’s attack on Sheamus. Ultimately, an aggrieved Bron Breakker, ran over Sheamus and Kaiser with devastating spears before starting a shoving match with Sami Zayn.

Read More: Cody Rhodes Teases Being The Elite Cameo; Explains Why He Stopped Appearing On It

It’s conspicuous that Breakker intends to add Zayn next on his list of destruction. We will have to wait and see how this rivalry develops. Meanwhile, it will also be interesting to see if Breakker crosses paths with the Wyatt Sicks.