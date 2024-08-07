Sami Zayn Takes Aim at ‘Idiotic’ and ‘Bigoted’ Comments About Imane Khelif Days After Logan Paul Criticism

Imane Khelif has advanced to the run for the gold medal now as she defeats Thailand boxer Janjaem Suwannapheng in a 66 kg women's boxing bout. The win was much needed for Imane after what she went through due to a controversy that sparked around her name when she managed to clock a perfect jab on her opponent, Angela Carini. She broke her nose and was told she was unable to continue after the first 46 seconds of the match.

Angela Carini was heartbroken by the result, and she expressed her feelings while saying she had never felt a punch like that. This indicated that her match against Imane Khelif was not fair as she possesses a biological problem, DSD, where she has an XY chromosome, a male hormone responsible for boosting testosterone.

Famous people all around the world and fans brutally slammed the Olympics for allowing females with XY chromosomes to compete in the Olympics in 2024. Some fans and famous people even called her male or transgender without even having proper research on whether she was born male or female.

After the facts were presented in front of an audience, fans were now divided into two sections: one supporting the fact females with XY Chromosome should not compete in women's sports and one who felt fans have taken the thing out of their hands. Imane Khelif was preyed on for no reason and is mentally harassed.

WWE superstar and former WWE intercontinental champion Sami Zayn praised Imane Khelif after she qualified for the gold medal, but she is just a step away from winning it.

Sami Zayn posted, “Big ups to the Muslim sister Imane Khelif who advanced in the Olympics today to box for the gold medal after facing a swarm of the most idiotic, bigoted comments I’ve ever seen an Olympic athlete face. Inshallah, she wins the big one & the b*tchasses online get the help they need.”

Fans are now praising Sami Zayn for taking a clear stand for Imane Khelif and feel that he has also fired some shots at former WWE United States champion Logan Paul, who was one of the top names that called out Imane Khelif and even spread information about her gender.

The controversial post by Logan Paul stated, “This is the purest form of evil unfolding right before your eyes; a biological man was allowed to beat up a woman on a global stage, crushing her life’s dream while fighting for her deceased father. This delusion must end.”

Later, Logan Paul posted and acknowledged that he was humbled by the gender part, but he is still not in favor of men competing in women's sports. According to a report by Fightful Select, WWE was not happy with Logan Paul being controversial, and he was punished at SummerSlam 2024 and had to drop his WWE United States Championship to LA Knight.

On the other hand, Imane Khelif is all set to compete for the gold medal, and if she manages to capture it, this could be the biggest redemption story in the history of the Olympics. Share your thoughts and comments below.

