Sami Zayn Wants WWE PPV In Chile In Front of 'Real' Wrestling Fans

WWE’s recently concluded pay-per-view in France, Backlash, was a grand success. The French crowd at the LDLA arena showed the entire world what the WWE craze actually is. It literally put all the other crowds across the world to shame. However, WWE Intercontinental Champion Sami Zayn feels that the crowd in Chile is more than that.



Sami Zayn calls Chileans real wrestling fans

In an interview with Sean Ross of Fightful Select, Zayn said that he wants to see WWE have a pay-per-view event in Chile’s capital city, Santiago, someday, because the country has “real wrestling fans.”

The Canadian star opened up about the enormous love WWE events are gaining outside the U.S. Therefore, he pitched this idea to wrestle in Chile’s Santiago because their audience is the most real.



Sami Zayn to face Chad Gable at Clast at the Castle in Scotland

Sami Zayn is expected to put his Intercontinental Championship on the line here, against Chad Gable, the four-time WWE Tag Team Champion. The match will take place at Clash at the Castle in Scotland’s Ovo Hydro arena on June 15, 2024.

For Master Gable, this would be a great opportunity to have his hands on the title belt, because he has never won a championship in the singles division. He was, in fact, backed by the WWE Universe to remove Gunther as the Intercontinental Champion at WrestleMania 40, but the contest went to Sami Zayn.

Sami Zayn is also highly popular among fans and has a big fanbase in Canada and Saudi Arabia. In 2023, he was an inch away from removing Roman Reigns as the WWE Universal Champion at the Elimination Chamber 2023. Even though it was in Canada, Zayn unfortunately couldn't win it.

Nonetheless, there is a high possibility that WWE might think of putting Zayn in a Championship match someday in a pay-per-view, which happens either in Saudi Arabia or Canada. As for international premium events, WWE is expected to venture into outside territories as well.

WWE WrestleMania 26 and Royal Rumble 2026 are highly expected to take place in Saudi Arabia. Saudi General Entertainment Authority chairman, Turki Alsheikh said that they were holding talks with WWE to hold major events in Riyadh in either 2026 or 2027.

