San Antonio Spurs Sign NBA All-Star’s Son to Pair With Victor Wembanyama

Paul Garcia of The Spot Up Shot reports that the Spurs have signed free agent guard Jameer Nelson Jr., as shown on the team’s official roster page.

Although the terms of the deal are unclear, it is likely a non-guaranteed Exhibit 10 contract. This type of contract can be converted into a two-way deal before the regular season starts (with the Spurs having one open spot) or allow Nelson to earn up to a $77.5K bonus if he’s waived and then spends at least 60 days with the team’s G League affiliate, the Austin Spurs.

Jameer Nelson Jr., the son of longtime NBA point guard Jameer Nelson, played his first two college seasons at George Washington, followed by two years at Delaware, and spent his final season at TCU in 2023/24. As a super-senior with the Horned Frogs, he posted averages of 11.2 points, 3.3 assists, 2.6 rebounds, and 2.1 steals in 25 minutes per game over 34 appearances (22 starts), with shooting splits of .434/.306/.738.

Nelson went undrafted in June but joined the Spurs for the Summer League, playing in eight games during the California Classic and Las Vegas leagues. Though he struggled with shooting (.277/.267/.600) in limited minutes (11.2 MPG), the Spurs seem to envision him playing for their G League team.

San Antonio has filled its 21-man roster, though more changes are likely in the coming days and weeks.

Next season, Victor Wembanyama will focus on developing his offensive game and stepping up as a leader for the San Antonio Spurs. After a successful rookie season, he aims to boost his scoring, especially by improving his 3-point shooting, which was below the league average at 32.5%. As he is expected to become the cornerstone of the franchise, he will also need to help build team chemistry and mentor younger players while taking on a leadership role. His performance could also make him a strong candidate for several awards, including Most Improved Player.

Advertisement

Key players who could contribute to Wembanyama's growth next season include Chris Paul, Keldon Johnson, and Stephon Castle. Paul, as a veteran point guard, can create scoring opportunities for Wembanyama and sharpen his playmaking skills, especially in pick-and-roll scenarios. His experience and high basketball IQ will be crucial in guiding Wembanyama through the challenges of the NBA. Keldon Johnson, who is expected to take on a bigger scoring role, can offer the offensive support Wembanyama needs to thrive off the ball, opening up space and opportunities for him to showcase his abilities.

ALSO READ: LeBron James and Jayson Tatum Trolled by Fans After Dapping It Up for Netflix’s ‘Starting 5′: ’Father and Son Reunited’