San Francisco 49ers' Christian McCaffrey Announced as Cover Star for Madden NFL 25

Christian McCaffrey has become the first 49er to appear as the cover star for Madden NFL 2025. EA Sports announced the running back as their cover athlete on Tuesday, June 11. Initially, Cincinnati Bengals' Joe Burrow was rumored to be on the cover. But Christian McCaffrey earned the honor.

McCaffrey is the first RB to be on the cover in over a decade. The 49ers RB was named the 2023 Offensive Player of the Year. He led the charts in NFL rushing yards. He played a crucial role in 49ers run to the Super Bowl LVIII.

Christian McCaffrey’s reaction to becoming cover star for Madden NFL 25

McCaffrey shared his excitement about being on the cover when the game releases on August 16, 2024. The NFL star told ESPN that he is humbled by the achievement. He is grateful to his teammates and coaches for helping him to reach such heights.

“This is such a cool milestone for me, and to be on the cover”, McCaffrey said. He thanked everybody who helped him on his journey. It’s a dream come true moment for the 28-year-old. He feels fortunate to be the first 49er on the cover. It’s a huge feat considering the number of greats who have played for the franchise.

Christian McCaffrey recently extended his stay with the 49ers. He signed a deal worth $38 Million that will keep him in San Franciso till 2027. The 3-time Pro-Bowler recorded the fifth highest sales in the last season. He will tie knots with Olivia Cuplo in the coming weeks.

Who else has been on the cover for Madden NFL?

John Madden and Berry Sanders were on the Madden NFL 2000 cover. It was the first time the franchise featured players on the cover. Many greats including Eddie George, Michel Vick, and Shaun Alexander have graced the cover.



A G.O.A.T. edition was also announced when Tom Brady was on the cover in 2017. He appeared on the cover again in Madden NFL 22, marking the star QBs second appearance. Christian McCaffrey is the first non-quarterback to feature on Madden NFL’s cover since Antonio Brown in 2018.