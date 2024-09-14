San Francisco 49ers Injury update: Will Christian McCaffrey Play Against Minnesota Vikings on September 15?

San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey will miss their game against the Minnesota Vikings on September 15, 2024. Coach Kyle Shanahan announced that McCaffrey is sidelined due to persistent issues with his right calf and Achilles tendonitis, which have caused him considerable pain during practice.

This will be McCaffrey's second straight missed game this season, and the team is now contemplating placing him on injured reserve, which would force him to sit out at least four games. In his absence, third-year running back Jordan Mason is expected to start again after rushing for 147 yards and a touchdown in the previous game.

Coach Shanahan also mentioned that McCaffrey's discomfort has worsened, making the decision to potentially move him to injured reserve more likely.

There is optimism that he might return for the September 22 game against the Los Angeles Rams, but the team's cautious approach indicates they may prioritize his long-term health rather than rushing him back. The situation remains fluid, and the final decision will depend on how his recovery progresses over the next few days.

The San Francisco 49ers (1-0) will take on the Minnesota Vikings (1-0) on September 15, 2024, at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis. The game kicks off at 1:00 p.m. ET and will be aired on CBS. The 49ers are 5-point favorites, with the total points over/under set at 46.5. Key players to watch include Christian McCaffrey, who led the league in rushing yards last season, and quarterback Brock Purdy, who recorded 31 touchdowns last year. For the Vikings, quarterback Joshua Dobbs will be pivotal, given his strong contributions with both passing and rushing touchdowns last season.

The 49ers have won three of their last five games against the Vikings, holding a 29-point scoring advantage over that stretch. However, some analysts predict a tight contest, with the possibility of a Vikings upset due to their home-field advantage and the 49ers' recent injury concerns. This matchup promises to deliver an exciting game with both teams showcasing their offensive and defensive strategies as they aim for an early-season win.

