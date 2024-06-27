San Francisco 49ers to Cut Ties With Dr Disrespect As Reason for Twitch Ban Surfaces

The San Francisco 49ers have decided to end their partnership with Dr. Disrespect. A former employee revealed the reason behind the streamer’s ban in 2020. Dr. Disrespect was accused of inappropriately messaging a minor.

The two parties have executed many projects together. The streamer even visited the 49ers’ camp in 2022. He tried making some throws during his visit. He even announced one of the 49ers’ draft picks in the 2024 NFL draft.

The San Francisco 49ers don’t want to work with Dr. Disrespect

Dr. Disrespect at first denied the accusations involving the minor. He said he had done nothing wrong. A former Twitch employee revealed that a streamer was banned for s–ting a minor. Fans were quick to link it with Doc’s ban.

But Dr. Disrespect accepted that his account was banned for the same reason. Many organizations instantly refused to continue their tie-up with the streamer. Digiday reported that the 49ers wouldn’t work with him either.

“We take these developments seriously and will not be working with him going forward,” the 49ers' official statement read. Dr. Disrespect received the same notice from game studio Midnight Society and gaming hardware company Turtle Beach.

Another major organization, Mountain Dew hasn’t worked with Doc recently. They aren’t interested in working on something in the future either. Doc is taking an extended vacation with his family. He said that he’ll return with a heavy weight off his shoulders.

San Francisco 49ers aim for revenge from the Chiefs

The 49ers lost the Super Bowl LVIII to Patrick Mahomes’ Kansas City Chiefs. They were tied in the regular time but were handed the defeat in the dying moments. Brock Purdy and George Kittle are ready to avenge their last season’s loss.

The Chiefs’ clash with the 49ers is scheduled for week 7 of the 2024 NFL season. The Super Bowl 2023 runners-up are looking forward to paying the Chiefs back.