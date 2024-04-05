Sara Gilbert REACTS to Hilarious Look-Alike Meme of Her with Patrick Mahomes

You must be aware of this viral Sara Gilbert and Patrick Mahomes look alike meme where everyone thinks that the actress is the football star's mother. Fans rushed to social media to point out the obvious similarities between the Chiefs player and the Roseanne star. However, she is not the biological mother of Mahomes. The quarterback was born to Randi Martin, his mother, and Patrick Sr., his father.

Meanwhile, Gilbert has reacted to the viral meme. On Wednesday, during her appearance on the Jennifer Hudson Show, she revealed how she came to know about the meme. The Conners star disclosed she has always been a casual spectator of the Super Bowl and maybe this is why she was not aware of the meme, however, the 49-year-old recently started watching the regular NFL season which is when she was encountered with the meme. Gilbert told Hudson and the audience, “There was this meme going around of me and Patrick Mahomes; some people would say he looked like my kid.”

Sara Gilbert becomes a Patrick Mahomes fan through meme

Sara Gilbert recently began following the NFL regular season, which is how she became acquainted with the internet meme. Because of the meme, she “really got into him” and the Chiefs quarterback is now her “favorite,” she told Hudson. So Mahomes has a new celebrity fan now? Absolutely yes!

Since taking over as starter in 2018, the QB has led the Chiefs to six consecutive AFC Championship Game trips and four Super Bowls. The three-time Super Bowl MVP is among the only five quarterbacks to have bagged three or more Super Bowls in the history of the NFL.

In just a few months, the 2024 NFL season will be here and Mahomes is already gearing up for it. He recently shared a video on his Instagram account, showcasing his training passes. The video also featured the team's newest additions, Marquise “Hollywood” Brown and Skyy Moore.

