‘Satanists Control the West’: Andrew Tate Reacts to the Marie Antoinette Act at Paris Olympics 2024

Trigger Warning: This article contains references to assault, human trafficking, etc.



Andrew Tate is convinced that the Satanists are present everywhere in the West. As the Opening Ceremony of the Paris Olympics concluded just a few hours ago, reactions have been coming in thick and fast. While many have marveled at the brilliance of the show, several others are fuming over various inclusions in the ceremony. One such personality is the controversial social media influencer, Andrew Tate. Known for his outlandish comments on the internet, Tate has taken significant offense when, at one point during the show, a visual of a beheaded woman appeared.

For the uninitiated, the head in question was that of Marie Antoinette. Antoinette was the last queen consort of France prior to the French Revolution. Wife of King Louis XVI, Antoinette was accused of infidelity, lavishness, and an inclination toward the enemies of France. Sadly, after the king was executed in 1793, Antoinette was arrested on false allegations and guillotined to death. Although the scene was part of French history, Andrew Tate is fixated on finding an evil connection.

Andrew Tate makes a wild claim

The spot involving the beheaded Marie Antoinette was followed by an electric performance from Gojira. But overlooking all the glitz and glamour, Andrew Tate asked the world to open their eyes and understand the Satanist connections of the West.

Tate uploaded a glimpse of the beheaded act on his X account. He wrote, “Satanists control the West and they show you that they worship the devil. It’s not a conspiracy theory. They literally show you. Are you blind?” Not only Tate, but several fans have also expressed their discontent about the Marie Antoinette act.

Meanwhile, Andrew Tate cannot be kept away from controversies it seems. While Tate’s freedom of travel in the EU was revoked by the Romanian court recently, a disturbing footage has raised tensions around the controversial personality. Tate has been found assaulting a minor.

Andrew Tate accused of abusing a minor

Andrew Tate is already being investigated with charges of human trafficking. However, in recent video footage, more disturbing details have come to the forefront. In a recently leaked tape by MilkBar TV, Andrew Tate was found physically assaulting an alleged 14-year-old girl . However, it was later found out that the girl in question was Tate’s ex-girlfriend, Vivian.

Following the allegations, Vivian opened up about the tape and stated that it was just a part of a script. She also praised Tate and mentioned that his ex-boyfriend did not hurt her ever. Despite her clarifications, the smoke around Andrew Tate does not seem to settle. And with his latest ‘Satanist’ claims, things will only get smokier.

