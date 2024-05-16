Saudi Arabia Chief Turki Alalshikh Reveals When Riyadh Will Host WWE WrestleMania and Royal Rumble; Details Inside

WWE’s besottedness with Saudi Arabia is hidden from none. There is a huge fan base of the WWE superstars in Saudi Arabia, and the promotion is equivalent to soccer there in terms of popularity. Thereby the Stamford-based promotion often conducts big pay-per-views in Saudi Arabia. In fact, WWE’s next PLE King and Queen Of The Ring Tournament is on May 25, 2024 and the stage is now being set for the biggest WWE event in Saudi Arabia, which is WrestleMania.

A few days ago, reports emerged that Saudi Arabia will conduct WrestleMania and other big events. But the exact date wasn’t revealed. Now, Saudi Arabia’s General Entertainment Authority Chief, Turki Alalshikh, has said that the country plans to host WWE for WrestleMania and Royal Rumble in 2026 or 2027.

What did Turki Alalshikh say?

While speaking to Ariel Helwani, at The MMA Hour, Turki Alalshikh, said that the country is looking at 2026 and 2027 for the two big events. “We are talking around 2026 and 2027,” Alalshikh replied on Helwani’s question if Saudi Arabia plans to host WWE for WrestleMania 41 next year.



Since 2018 WWE has hosted a number of major pay-per-views in Saudi Arabia delivering premium live events like Crown Jewel and WWE Super ShowDown to sold-out stadiums. On May 9, Alalshikh said that "enhancement" to the current WWE deal between Saudi Arabia and WWE will be announced in late May.

Traditionally, WWE has held major events like WrestleMania and Royal Rumble in North America, with some rare exceptions like Money In The Bank 2023 and SummerSlam in 1992. So, historically, it will be a significant event when WWE goes all out to Saudi Arabia to conduct grand events like WrestleMania there.

Challenges WWE has been facing in WWE

Logistical and cultural challenges loom large for WWE in Saudi Arabia. For example, female wrestlers were not allowed to compete in Saudi Arabia until Crown Jewel in 2019. Even then, the female wrestlers are seen wearing full clothes without exposing any part of their body.

However, WWE’s current Chief Content Officer (CCO) Triple H had in 2018 defended Saudi’s decision to conduct events there. “You have to understand that every culture is different and just because you don’t agree with a certain aspect of it, it doesn’t mean it’s not a relevant culture,” he had said.



