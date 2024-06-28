Savannah James' Epic Reaction to Fan's Joke on LeBron and Bronny Together in Lakers Goes Viral; All You Need to Know

After the Los Angeles Lakers selected Bronny James with the 55th pick in the 2024 NBA Draft, he became teammates with his father, LeBron James.

Even though it was a unique occasion, it also gave rise to a joke on social media that LeBron was having an affair with his new teammate's mother. LeBron's wife and Bronny's mother, Savannah James, thought that was hilarious and responded to the joke on Instagram.

LeBron and Savannah are childhood sweethearts

On September 14, 2013, Savannah, 37, and LeBron, 39, who were romantically involved in high school, tied the knot. Together, they are parents to three happy kids: Bronny, Bryce, and Zhuri.

In the early 2000s, Savannah and LeBron embarked on their relationship with hopes and dreams. Little did Savannah know that their journey would lead to such incredible moments. However, it's unlikely that she ever envisioned her husband and oldest son becoming teammates in the NBA. This unique occurrence marks the first time in the league's history that a father and son will play together simultaneously.

Now, LeBron might decide to leave the Lakers in free agency, but given what happened on Thursday, the likelihood of that happening is low. At some point in the future, father and son will be on the court together, and Savannah will most likely be the most proud person there.

Savannah James’ emotional IG story on LeBron and Bronny

She posted a photo of Bronny as a child being carried by LeBron after he was drafted and responded emotionally to it.

Can you imagine at that moment telling someone that these two people would become teammates later? The experiences Bronny had to endure to get here only heightened the emotion in this situation. The teenager suffered a cardiac arrest on July 24, 2023, just under a year ago, while participating at USC.

