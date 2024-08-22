Savannah James Opens Up on Heartfelt Struggles After Bronny Health Scare: ‘It Just Hit Me’

In July 2023, the James family faced a moment that no parent ever wants to experience. Bronny James, the 19-year-old son of LeBron James, suffered a cardiac arrest during a practice session with the USC basketball team. The sudden and life-threatening event shook the family to its core. Bronny was immediately rushed to a Los Angeles hospital, where doctors identified and treated a congenital heart defect.

The ordeal was incredibly tough for the entire family, but it was especially hard on Savannah James, Bronny’s mother. Recently, Savannah opened up about the emotional toll this experience took on her during an episode of her podcast, Everybody’s Crazy. Her words were filled with raw emotion as she recounted the challenges of watching her son fight through such a terrifying situation.

Savannah described a recent moment when she fully realized how far Bronny had come since that fateful day. Watching her son not just recover but return to the court brought her to tears. “I had a moment yesterday, which wasn't crazy, it was just an emotional moment,” Savannah shared. “I watched my boy do something that is — I'm just so proud. I'm so proud. I would say that's the craziest thing 'cause I didn't see it coming. It just hit me.”

Her heartfelt reflection captured the pride and relief she felt as a mother. The journey from the fear of losing her son to witnessing his return to basketball has been nothing short of emotional. Savannah’s pride in Bronny’s resilience is evident, and she couldn’t help but express how grateful she is to see him chasing his dreams once again.

Bronny James’ Path to the NBA: Ready or Not?

Bronny James’ entry into the NBA has been met with both excitement and skepticism. In the 2024 NBA Draft, the Los Angeles Lakers selected him as the 55th pick. While this was a monumental moment for the James family, it also sparked debates. Some speculate that Bronny’s selection might have been influenced by