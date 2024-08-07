Savannah James Reveals THIS Thing About LeBron James That She Didn't Like at Beginning of Relationship; DETAILS

LeBron James was destined to be a basketball great after impressing everyone at a very young age. He had the right build, incredible athleticism, perfect instincts, and a certain something extra.

However, without Savannah James, his "queen," a significant portion of his success would not have been possible. She has not only developed into a successful businesswoman and a wonderful mother, but she has also imparted some manners to James. However, Savannah doesn’t enjoy one thing James does at the beginning of her relationship.

The only thing to say about that is to be careful not to refer to her as his wifey. One of the things that Savannah James, who is happily married, initially detested about her husband was revealed during the highly anticipated return of her podcast, Everybody's Crazy. No, nothing about him or his personality stood out. Even in retrospect, her annoyance at being referred to as "wifey" was evident, and she disliked being called that.

Savannah said, “Don’t call me your wifey. I am not… I had to politely tell my husband back in the day. He used to introduce me, ‘This is my wife. This is my wife’. I had to pull him to the side like excuse me, sir, don’t introduce me as that, please. I am not your wife, and I deserve that title when the time is right.”

Back then, Savannah James only wanted to be recognized by her name and not be connected to LeBron James' spouse. It's a modern approach, not incorrect. She was a little ahead of her time, and a young James changed his ways after realizing her position. That is one of the reasons their romance from high school continues to this day.

They are all aware of the significant influence that the other has on their lives. And when they recently met Tom Brady in Paris, it was evident why. Carmelo Anthony, Savannah, and LeBron James recently enjoyed the city at an Olympic event held in Paris. Ironically, NFL legend Tom Brady was also in attendance. He made his introduction to the businesswoman, who was 37 years old. Later, he said, "You are holding it down," glancing at her daughter Zhuri.

Through the worst of times, the couple has remained strong because of their mutual appreciation and acknowledgment of one another. Savannah James has been the rock that has allowed the King, who is 39 years old, to accompany his fellow countrymen in their pursuit of an Olympic gold medal.

