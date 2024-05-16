Savannah James Spills the Tea on LeBron James' Unstoppable PDA Habits: 'I Really Don’t Have a Choice'

Savannah James, wife of LeBron James, alongside her co-host April McDaniel, recently launched a new podcast named Everybody's Crazy. Listeners are invited to engage in candid discussions by ringing the show's hotline.

In the latest episode, Savannah revealed that at times her husband LeBron doesn't leave her any choice when he decides to shower affection, even in public.

She professed during the podcast that she appreciates "ethical" PDA, which includes activities like kissing, hugging, and light touching in public. However, her co-host April McDaniel showed concern when Savannah suggested bold actions done with LeBron.

"I f**k with PDA it's a level of PDA. Kissing, hugging, touching. Tongue kissing is good, Tongue kissing, get a little quick one in. ... My husband and I have got kids, so I don’t. You gonna get it how it comes. But I don't mind it's fine."

"My husband is in my skin so I don't have a choice," Savannah responded, using LeBron's high libido in her defense.

As they both burst into laughter, she added, "You're gonna get what you get."

Savannah and LeBron James have their own busy lives along with their kids to manage, leaving less time for themselves. With Bronny James preparing for the NBA draft combine and Bryce James hoping to join the NBA in the future, their schedule is only going to get more hectic.

Savannah James' reflections on the sex talk and intergenerational differences

In her recent appearance on the Everybody's Crazy podcast, Savannah James broached the topic of parenthood. Among the many issues that parents need to gear up for, she highlighted one in particular - the 'sex talk'.

Without mincing words, Savannah reflected on her childhood, revealing that she never had that pivotal conversation with her parents.

Her words were: "Despite the anticipation that you prepare for as a parent to have this crucial dialogue, I never experienced it personally. I think it largely resonates with what you mentioned about intergenerational variations."

Savannah, along with her spouse LeBron James, are proud parents of three offsprings. Their firstborn, Bronny James, aged 19, is an avid player on the college basketball circuit.

Their second son, 16-year-old Bryce James, is already showing promising signs of following in his father's NBA footsteps. Their youngest, a daughter by the name of Zhuri James, was welcomed into the world in 2014.

Presently, Bronny James is in the midst of an exciting phase, having registered for the 2024 NBA draft while also maintaining his collegiate eligibility. Simultaneously, he has entered the NCAA transfer portal.

