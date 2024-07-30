Scarlett Johansson’s Husband, Colin Jost, Injures Foot While Covering Paris Olympics

Brittany Mahomes is the wife of NFL star Patrick Mahomes. She recently turned to her social media followers for advice on a parenting challenge. Especially the one she’s been facing with their toddler, Bronze.

A few months ago, the couple revealed that they were expecting their third child. And now Brittany has shared a parenting issue that has emerged following their vacation. She’s been dealing with a dilemma involving Bronze’s eating habits. It has become a significant concern once they return home.

Brittany Mahomes shares bad habits with son Bronze

On July 28, Brittany took to Instagram to seek advice from her followers. She addresses them with a blend of humor and earnestness. She detailed how, during their recent vacation, they developed a habit of letting Bronze watch television while eating.

The primary goal was to keep him calm and minimize the tantrums. That typically arises when he’s asked to eat. “We started this habit while on vacation,” Brittany explained. “To keep Bronze from throwing fits in public and to encourage him to eat, we allowed him to watch TV during meals. It was effective because he ate without fuss.”

This strategy was successful during their trip. However, it has now created problems since their return to normal life. Brittany revealed that now, back at home and without the distraction of a vacation environment, Bronze refuses to eat unless he is watching a show.

The issue has become particularly pressing as Patrick is currently away. He is participating in training camp with the Kansas City Chiefs alongside teammate Travis Kelce. Brittany is now managing the situation on her own. On the other hand, she is seeking effective ways to help Bronze eat without the need for television.

In her Instagram Story, Brittany called out to other parents and experts for their tried-and-true methods to address this kind of situation. Her post quickly garnered a significant response. Many followers offered their insights and suggestions. She later expressed her gratitude for the advice she received. She even gave an update on her efforts to resolve the issue.

There are numerous recommendations to let Bronze eat only when he is hungry. Brittany admitted that this approach has not worked well for her. She shared that the strategy had led to Bronze screaming and reaching for snacks. Which ultimately made her give in and provide him with what he wanted.

“Many suggested that if he’s hungry enough, he’ll eat without TV,” she noted. “But this has not gone well for us. He ends up throwing fits and asking for snacks, and I can’t handle seeing him so upset, so I end up giving in.”

Britney Mahomes’s concern over her child’s eating habits hits the internet too

Brittany also found solace in the supportive comments from fellow parents and experts. They advised her to consider the situation as a phase. They even asked her to focus on what works best for her family’s peace of mind.

She acknowledged that Bronze needs to eat a variety of foods. She also mentioned that maintaining her own sanity and emotional well-being is also crucial. “A lot of you suggested it’s just a phase and encouraged me to do what’s best for our peace of mind,” she said. “I appreciate that perspective; it made me feel better and less guilty about the situation. Right now, what matters is that he’s eating and getting the nutrition he needs.”

Looking forward, Brittany plans to implement some of the advice she received, such as gradually reducing the use of TV during meals. She expressed her intent to try these strategies and keep her followers informed about her progress. “I’m going to try to wean him off TV during meals gradually,” she stated. “I think that’s a good idea, and I’ll keep everyone updated on what works.”