Scarlett Johansson’s Husband, Colin Jost, Suffers Foot Injury While Covering Paris Olympics: ‘Going Great’

Colin Jost is experiencing the harsh realities of surfing at the 2024 Paris Olympics firsthand. The comedian is known for his role on Saturday Night Live. He has been stationed in Tahiti for surfing events. He has learned the sport’s challenges the hard way.

On July 29, Jost shared a humorous update on Instagram. He revealed an image of his injured foot. The photo showed three of his toes wrapped in bandages. It happened right after he suffered an accident.

Colin Jost’s foot injury doesn’t dampen Paris Olympic spirits

Jost, 42, made light of the situation. He remarked, “You know it’s going great when you’ve been to the Olympic medical tent more than any of the athletes.” This injury was his second mishap during the competition. Which underscores the demanding nature of the sport.

Before this injury, Jost had already faced difficulties with the coral reef in Tahiti. He had posted a photo on social media a few days earlier. The host was joking about how his feet had been cut up by the reef.

“This might ruin my WikiFeet score, but I just arrived in Tahiti for the surfing Olympics, and the reef was excited to greet me,” he wrote. His initial exploration had resulted in bloodied and cut-up toes. However, unknowingly, it was setting the stage for further mishaps.

Despite his injuries, Jost has been actively involved in covering the Olympic surfing events. He playfully hinted at his readiness to take on any role. Even though he was not selected by Team USA.

He joked about the possibility of defecting to other countries. He noted his anticipation of the surfing competition with comments like, “Olympic surfing is about to start here in Tahiti.” With that, he also added, I’m ready if needed. Team USA has already passed on me. Willing to defect to other countries.”

In an interview with NBC’s Mike Tirico on July 28, Jost described his reporting experience as a rural circus. It added a humorous touch to his observations. He amusingly noted the cultural blend in Tahiti.

He said, “I forgot for a while that it was the French Olympics. But then today, I saw a guy bicycling to the surf break with a striped shirt holding two baguettes. I was like, ‘Wow, the spirit of Paris is still alive here in Tahiti.’”

Colt Jost Injured Foot While Covering the Paris Olympics

Jost’s injuries began when he ventured into the surf before the Olympics officially commenced. He recounted his experience of standing on the coral reef. He said, “I did pretty well until the first wave, and then I ended up standing on the coral reef.” He was laughing as he compared himself to a coral reef safety expert, albeit without the necessary protective equipment.

Before heading to Tahiti, Jost’s wife, Scarlett Johansson, offered a light-hearted take on his Olympic reporting role. During a segment on the Today show earlier in the month, Johansson, 39, teased Jost’s unexpected assignment.

“I’m like, how did he get this gig? Is this a job?” She asked, joking that she had no sympathy for his busy schedule. She added that Jost’s dream of covering the Olympics had come true. However, she wasn’t particularly moved by his demanding work hours.

Jost’s experiences highlight the unpredictability and physical demands of Olympic-level surfing. His humorous approach to his injuries and reporting duties adds a personal touch to the high-stakes world of sports coverage.

Through his social media updates and interviews, Jost provides a behind-the-scenes look at the challenges and cultural quirks of the Olympic surfing events in Tahiti. Let us know in the comments what you think about this.

