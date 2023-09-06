Colombo heavy rains prompt Asian Cricket Council to consider venue change for Asia Cup's Super Four matches

Considering the impact of recent persistent rainfall, the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) is actively examining the relocation of the Super Four matches for the ongoing Asia Cup 2023. The set venue, Colombo, may be changed to Hambantota. Affected matches, such as the notable India vs. Pakistan and India vs. Nepal at Pallekele, are part of what sparked this reconsideration. Rain has increasingly threatened to disrupt the games, despite the initial game plan for Colombo to host the Super Four matches.

The effects of heavy rain throughout the weekend and Monday in Colombo have led the ACC to explore alternative options to ensure the Asia Cup's Super 4 stage matches aren't hampered by weather, particularly as this stage features the India vs. Pakistan match at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Sunday.

The ACC has been discussing since Sunday the possibility of shifting the matches from Colombo to either Pallekele or Dambulla, but with weather forecasts not favoring Pallekele and Dambulla's Rangiri Stadium undergoing maintenance, Hambantota becomes a more appealing option. Among the contemplated locations, Hambantota stands out as the most favorable. It usually enjoys a considerably dry climate throughout September, making it a promising alternative to host the matches.

How will the change of venue affect the schedule of the Asia Cup matches?

Over the past several days, the tournament organizers have been pondering the Sri Lanka leg of the tournament due to significant rain disruptions. On Tuesday morning, participating teams received notifications about potential plans to switch the venue from Colombo to Hambantota in the south. However, this plan was promptly withdrawn within a few short hours.

"The schedule hasn't changed, it was just a rumor. The weather conditions in Colombo are currently favorable," stated Sri Lanka Cricket CEO, Ashley de Silva.

The Super 4 stage, featuring five matches, remains scheduled at Colombo's Premadasa Stadium, with the highly-anticipated India-Pakistan clash on September 10 and the final on September 17 having reserve days allocated.

The recent changes in the Asian Cricket Council's plans have raised concerns, particularly with the Pakistan Cricket Board, the tournament's designated host. They have formally requested the ACC to convene a general body meeting to address the scheduling issues.

