Where has the Asian Games Village opened in China? Here's what we know so far

On Saturday, authorities officially opened the 19th Asian Games Village, in a welcoming ceremony for the first batch of the Chinese sports delegation in Hangzhou, East China's Zhejiang province's capital.

Vinod Kumar Tiwari, the Olympic Council of Asia's acting director-general, while speaking at the inauguration ceremony, commented on the remarkable construction of the Asian Games Village. He held the Village in high esteem, seeing it as surpassing the Olympic level.

For the past eight years, Tiwari has frequently visited Hangzhou. He was consistently amazed by the preparations and planning, especially for the Asian Games Village, put in place for the 19th Asian Games.

The Asian Games Village comprises three segments – the Athletes' Village, the Technical Officials' Village, and the Media Village. These sectors are prepared to accommodate over 20,000 individuals and offer many services, including accommodation, transport, catering, cultural experiences, technology, healthcare, and commercial services.

In addition to the main Asian Games Village in Hangzhou, the same day also witnessed the opening of five more sub-villages in Ningbo City, Wenzhou City, Jinhua City, Tonglu County, and Chun'an County.

The 19th Asian Games, the largest ever, expects more than 12,000 athletes from 45 Asian regions and countries to participate.

Chinese Authorities Declare No Fireworks at Asian Games Grand Opening

Traditional fireworks displays are typically part of sporting event inaugurations or finales, but the Asian Games in Hangzhou, commencing on September 23rd, are deviating from this norm.

"To uphold our commitment to a green philosophy in conducting the Games, the Hangzhou Asian Games' opening ceremony will diverge from the conventional fireworks show." Sha Xiaolan, the ceremony's general director, announced this deviation on Sunday.

She explained their motive is to decrease carbon emissions as much as they can, hence the decision to skip the fireworks.

However, Sha also mentioned the incorporation of contemporary technologies such as visual effects and sound displays to engage the audience and convey the theme revolving around people, aesthetics, and sentiments.

Although the official kick-off of the Asian Games is on September 23rd, some competitions like football, volleyball, and cricket are set to begin on September 19th.

