Scott Brooks and Nate McMillan Joining JJ Redick's Staff as Assistants; Reveals NBA Insider

Nate McMillan and Scott Brooks will be hired by the LA Lakers to help JJ Redick with their experience in coaching NBA teams according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. With a combined 31 seasons of head coaching experience, Redick has two seasoned coaches on his staff.

Elite coaching staff to help Redick

Wojnarowski claims that surrounding Redick with "an elite coaching staff" has been a top priority ever since the Lakers hired him in June. According to The Athletic's Shams Charania, Sam Amick, and Jovan Buha, Brooks was a top contender to join the staff, along with NBA veteran Rajon Rondo, Dallas Mavericks assistant Jared Dudley, and Boston Celtics assistant Sam Cassell.

Redick's transition from player to coach should be made somewhat easier by having two experienced coaches by his side, especially considering his lack of head coaching experience.

McMillan and Brooks’ history in the NBA

On February 21, McMillan, 59, lost his job as the Atlanta Hawks' coach. After leading the Hawks to the Eastern Conference finals in 2021 as an interim coach, he succeeded Lloyd Pierce and was given a four-year contract.



With Atlanta, he had a 99-80 record and a 760-668 career record. He played five seasons with Seattle, seven with Portland, and four with Indiana before joining the Hawks. With a 28-48 record, McMillan has led his teams to 11 postseason appearances.

Brooks had been on Chauncey Billups's Trail Blazers staff as an assistant. He spent five seasons as head coach of the Washington Wizards from 2016 to 2021. That was his most recent position. He spent seven seasons as the Oklahoma City Thunder's coach before that. His career record is 521-414, and he had a 49-48 playoff record.

