Scott Steiner Opens Up On Steroid Use In Wrestling Career: ‘Never Failed Drug Test In Life’

WWE Hall of Famer Scott Steiner was notoriously believed to be on excessive steroids. The WCW veteran who had a short stint with WWE (2002-2004) had a notable impact on the company. He collided with Triple H for the World Heavyweight Championship on two occasions, winning one of the bouts.

However, Steiner was often called out for excessive steroid use which was visible from his body. However, the WWE Hall of Famer has once again cleared that he never took steroids. He even said that once WWE asked him about it, and he gave a very savage reply that nobody asked him after that.

What did Scott Steiner say about using steroids?

While speaking on A&E Biography: WWE Legends, Steiner said that people can make the accusations they want, but in reality, he never failed a drug test. "You can make all the accusations you want. I've never failed a drug test,” he said.

The suspicion on Steiner grew after a massive transformation he underwent while he was in WCW when he turned on his brother Rick Steiner and became Big Poppa Pump.

On that Steiner says, “Take that information and do what you want with it. When I made the transition from Steiner Brothers to Big Poppa Pump, I wanted to get in the best shape I possibly could. A lot of strict diet. Once you are leaner, you're naturally going to look bigger,” he said.

The controversies of Scott Steiner

Apart from his steroid usage accusations, Scott Steiner wasn’t a top guy in any company he worked for. His unpredictable nature often invited controversies. Even when he was in WWE, Steiner had brushed shoulders with a lot of talents, and he is also accused of saying that nobody respects Ric Flair in the company apart from Triple H and Shawn Michaels.

His wild nature was a reason why he had a kind of fallout with Triple H back in 2002. When WWE asked him for a drug test, he placed a condition that Triple H be tested along with him. "I told [WWE] to have Triple H pick me up in a limo, then we could go test together,” Steiner once told Pre Wrestling Stories.

Steiner once also had a huge fight in WCW with Diamond Dallas Page and his wife Kimberly. Steiner was allegedly angry with Kimberly due to her reporting his friend Tammy Sytch for bringing drugs into the women’s locker room.

Steiner ripped Kimberly apart which later led to a backstage fight with the DDP afterwards. It was said that many WCW wrestlers feared for DDP’s life, due to how dangerous Steiner was in that fight.