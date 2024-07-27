Scott Steiner Reveals Who Killed WCW; 'It was..'

The mystery of who killed WCW still remains unsolved after two decades. There was also a four-part docuseries recently released, ‘Who Killed WCW’ which talked about the circumstances that made WCW to close down. However, that also didn’t disclose the identity behind it, if it was ever.

However, a big WCW wrestler who spent a major part of his wrestling career in WCW, Scott Steiner, has said that he knows who killed WCW.

Scott Steiner blames television executives for killing the WCW

While speaking in an interview with Bill Apter of Sportskeeda,, Steiner said that it was the television executives including Brad Siegel who were behind the closure of WCW. He said that when he came to the promotion in 1987, he got to know that it was only Ted Turner who was interested in wrestling, and kept it going when none of the executives wanted it.

“It was Brad Siegel and all the higher-ups. Trust me, when I first went in there in ‘87, ‘88, we heard right off the bat the only reason we got it was because Ted Turner liked wrestling. Then we found out none of the executives wanted it. They were under him, and the only thing that kept it was Ted,” Steiner said.

He further said that when AOL forced Ted Turner out, the executives got what they wanted. He commended the situation of Tony Khan’s AEW, saying that the company has prospered only so far, because the executives aren’t there. ‘Look where AEW’s at right now. They’re at the same station. Just because the executives are not there any more,” he said.

Scott Steiner moved to WWE

After WCW closed down in 2001, Steiner returned to WWE in 2002 at Survivor Series, after a gap of eight long years. He had previously been with WWE in 1994, and then left the promotion to join WCW.

However, Steiner had a shorter stint in WWE also where he stayed for only two years, 2002-2004. He was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2022.

However, there was also a bit of controversy in Scott Steiner’s wrestling career. He was accused of using excessive steroids for bulking up. He even recently said that, once WWE asked him to go for a drug test, to which he said that he would go only if Triple H also does that. And since then, Steiner said that nobody in WWE asked him to go for a test.

