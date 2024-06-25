Scottie Barnes to sign USD 270 million max extension, making him highest paid player in Raptors history 

The future great player for the Toronto Raptors, Scottie Barnes, has agreed to a maximum contract. Negotiators estimate that the deal would be worth $225 million over the course of five years, and that figure might rise to $270 million if Barnes meets the supermax requirement.

Barnes is scheduled to start his new contract in the 2025–2026 season. He will sign the deal soon after the NBA lifts its signing ban on July 6. Starting pay will be approximately $39 million, and by the last year, 2029–2030, it will rise to approximately $51 million. But the figures might rise sharply if Barnes is selected for a supermax contract the following season.

With this trade, the Raptors made a significant investment in Barnes, who has become one of the best young players in the league. Now, the final season of Barnes' rookie deal will pay him around $10 million.

He was selected as the 2021-2022 NBA Rookie of the Year. He was also selected for the All-Star game for the first time last season. He averaged 19.9 points, 8.2 rebounds and 6.1 assists per game last season, the highest of his career, and his performance on the field has increased steadily.

The Raptors’ future with Barnes

Barnes was selected with the fourth overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft and went on to contribute significantly to the Raptors. He averaged 16.6 points, 7.4 rebounds, and 4.7 assists per game throughout his three-year career. These important individuals show how valuable he is to the team, and the Raptors are willing to pay a premium for him.

Financial implications

The financial details of the extension shed light on the current state of the NBA business, which will require a big contract in the future to attract people. The Raptors have set themselves up for future success as a team by relying on Barnes' determination when needed.

A key component of players' contracts is their maximum pay. By signing a young NBA player, the Raptors were able to influence their own destiny. Given Barnes' continued development, this transaction is essential to the Raptors' hopes of becoming a long-term contender in the NBA.

