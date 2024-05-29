Scottie Pippen Claims Famous 'Michael Jordan Bribing Bag Handler to Win Bet With Bulls Teammates' Story Is Not True

Scottie Pippen, in a bid to set the record straight, refuted the famous tale of Michael Jordan rigging a bet by bribing a baggage handler during an airport carousel episode.

Pippen dismissed claims that Jordan orchestrated the scenario to ensure his bag would be the first to emerge, allowing him to collect $100 from nine of his Chicago Bulls teammates.

According to Pippen, it was this distinctiveness rather than intentional foul play that granted Jordan an edge in his wager at the carousel on that occasion.

During his appearance on The Dan Le Batard Show, Pippen emphasized that while Jordan was known to skillfully manipulate bets to his favor on various occasions, the specific incident involving the baggage carousel bet was not a result of underhanded tactics.

Highlighting the iconic Jordan logo on MJ’s baggage, Pippen explained, “Michael Jordan had his own beautiful bags. At this time, we didn't have team bags, so when you saw a bag come off and it had a Jumpman on it, I'm sure for the guys working at the airport, that was the first bag they grabbed.”

Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

Pippen clarified that Jordan's use of his recognizable baggage was a strategic move based on the visibility of the Jumpman logo, thus naturally attracting the attention of airport staff.

Advertisement

Contrary to the narrative suggesting Jordan's strategic advantage through bribery, Pippen highlighted the uniqueness of Jordan's luggage adorned with the iconic Jumpman logo, making it easily identifiable to airport staff.

Also Read: Former NBA Player Claims Rich Paul’s Viral LeBron James Is A Free Agent Slip-Up Was ‘Leverage Play’ Amid Trade Rumors

Michael Jordan’s gambling addiction dates back as early as his high school days

Michael Jordan's journey into the world of gambling can be traced back to his high school years, when he displayed a penchant for betting. In Roland Lazenby's book, Michael Jordan: The Life, it was revealed that MJ even won a bet against his prom date.

This early flirtation with gambling laid the foundation for the gambling tendencies that would later become synonymous with Jordan's public image.

Despite his unparalleled success on the basketball court, Michael Jordan's off-court activities often included high-stakes gambling. This aspect of his personality garnered significant attention, with examples like a $5 check he signed off to a North Carolina student after losing in a pool table game.

This evidence of his youthful gambling pursuits became a highly sought-after item and was eventually auctioned off, serving as a testament to the enduring allure of Jordan's name and fame.

Also Read: What Religion Does Kyrie Irving Follow? All You Need to Know About NBA Star’s Conversion to Islam