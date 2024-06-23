Scottie Pippen Claims Michael Jordan’s Stats Were Fabricated By Scorekeepers, Further Igniting Feud

Scottie Pippen and Michael Jordan are considered some of the best players in NBA history, having played their best in the 1990s for the Chicago Bulls. However, things are not nice between the two players for quite some time now.

In his 2021 book Unguarded, Pippen made a shocking claim regarding MJ’s stats, suggesting how scorekeepers would fabricate his scores. Not just that, the 58-year-old further shared an incident where Jordan was credited for what he should have been. Let us uncover the entire story!

Scottie Pippen claims Michael Jordan’s stats were fabricated

Scottie Pippen opened up in his book, expressing frustration over how Jordan was credited for the steal when in reality, the former had deflected the ball. Furthermore, he recounted another incident when after the match concluded, the scorekeeper came to the coaching staff to hand him the stat sheets, making sure they took special care of Jordan’s scores.

Pippen wrote on Page 89 of the book, “Say I deflected the ball and tapped it over to [MJ]. I should get the credit with the steal right? Nope. More often that not, the steal went into his column in the stat sheet and I could do nothing about it… One night a scorekeeper came into the locker room… to hand the stat sheets to Phil Jackson… I couldn’t believe the look the guy gave Michael: ‘See MJ, we take care of you.’”

It is important to note that, the seven-time NBA All-Star winner has also once stated that he never won the NBA DPOY award as everyone out there was busy looking after Jordan.

Meanwhile, while Michael Jordan is known for his impressive basketball career, especially for winning six NBA Finals MVP titles, Pippen is lately bringing several negative aspects of Jordan’s illustrious career.

Scottie Pippen previously slammed Michael Jordan for The Last Dance series

In late 2021, Pippen shared his dissatisfaction with The Last Dance series as it gave much more importance to Jordan and his illustrious career, while he and his teammates received nothing.

In the same book, Pippen disclosed that he didn’t like how Jordan has been credited for the Bulls’ 1990s success whereas other players including himself were overlooked. He even felt bad to see MJ presenting the story in the same way, taking all the credit.

Pippen had further complaints regarding the film, noting that none of the players were compensated while Jordan made $10 million out of it. He even felt that he was used merely as a prop in the series.

