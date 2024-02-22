Scottie Pippen to Address Michael Jordan Beef and ‘Last Dance’ Drama on ‘No Bull’ Tour With Ex-Bulls Teammates

Scottie Pippen, Horace Grant, and Luc Longley, former stars of the Chicago Bulls, intend to give The Last Dance a unique twist, as they embark on their "No Bull Tour."

Scottie Pippen takes his dispute with Michael Jordan to a global platform.

Three notable figures from the Chicago Bulls of the 1990s have declared that they intend to hit the road to reveal their perspectives on "The Last Dance" documentary.

Pippen has joined forces with Grant and Longley, in collaboration with Australia's National Basketball League, to provide a detailed, personal view of Michael Jordan's time of reign.

This upcoming event will take place in Australia, where the trio will converse about Michael Jordan and the Chicago Bulls' championship run in the '90s.

The "No Bull Tour," organized in association with Australia's National Basketball League, featuring Pippen, Longley, and Grant, commences on the 23rd of February in Tasmania. Following this, they will be making appearances in Melbourne and Sydney.

ALSO READ: Why didn’t Michael Jordan and Scottie Pippen attend Bulls’ inaugural Ring of Honor gala?

Inside the 'No Bull' Tour: Unveiling the 1990s Bulls Dynasty Behind-the-Scenes

Kickstarting on Feb. 23 in Tasmania, the "No Bull" tour will then journey through Melbourne and Sydney.

Advertisement

During all six championship runs, Pippen held the position of Jordan's essential assistant. From 1987 to 1994, Grant stood tall as a significant player of the Bulls, whereas Longley became a member in 1994, adding to the strength during the second three-peat.

Despite the undeniable on-court triumphs of the Bulls in the 1990s, not everything was always perfect and harmonious off the court.

Following the 2020 Last Dance documentary, Pippen frequently criticized Jordan, indicating that there could be some spicy revelations about His Airness during the Australian tour.

"There won't be any nonsense on this tour," declared Grant, implying that they won't be holding anything back while unfolding insider stories from the Bulls' glorious era.

"At NBL24 Andrew Gaze Award Night, Grant mentioned, "Many people are eager to ask us about the supposed documentary, but I would urge them to save their curiosity for the tour. Just buy the tickets, and you'll get to learn a lot."

Debuted in 2020, The Last Dance mainly paid homage to MJ and the Bulls' legacy. Despite being lauded by a large portion of the audience, the documentary was publicly disparaged by several of his ex-teammates.

They reasoned that rather than highlighting the team, the film was made to glorify Jordan, and some players were shown in an unjustifiably negative light.

ALSO READ: Scottie Pippen Net Worth - Salary and Career Earnings