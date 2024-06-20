Scottie Scheffler Refuses to Sign Celtics' Hat Before Travelers Championship; Reveals Hilarious Reason

Scottie Scheffler refused a fan's request to sign a Boston Celtics hat. Is that shocking? Not really. Being from Dallas and a Mavericks fan, Scheffler witnessed the Mavericks lose to Boston in this year's NBA finals. It's also awkward timing for the PGA Tour to have the Travelers Championship in New England.

“I did get one fan today who asked me to sign a Celtics hat and I told him no, but other than that, not much interaction,” Scheffler said with a laugh when asked if he'd faced much trash talk since arriving in New England just days after the Celtics secured their 18th NBA title by beating the Mavericks.

Scottie Scheffler answers interview questions about whether he'd be trash-talked

Scheffler was in good spirits about the situation. He doesn't think Vermont native and Celtics fan Keegan Bradley would have any trash talk ready, but he knows some fans in the gallery will likely make comments all week.

Scheffler groaned before the question about his untimely arrival in Celtics territory was even finished. “Do I have to answer this question?” he asked.

He didn't expect to get too much grief over the Celtics' dominant 4-1 victory. “Probably not from other golfers — maybe Keegan [Bradley], but probably not, I wouldn’t really expect it out of him.”

Bradley, who is from Vermont and lives near Boston, understood why Scheffler wanted to avoid the question. “I don’t blame him,” said Bradley, the defending champion at Travelers. “I wouldn’t want to either if I was a Dallas fan."

“It’s so fun for me to watch Boston sports, but then to watch it with my family and my kids — now my oldest son, Logan, was into it — and it was really fun to watch him watch the Celtics win,” said Bradley, noting he was impressed by the wisdom shared by Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum afterwards.

Jay Monahan gives an update on LIV negotiations

Scheffler's comments came a day after commissioner Jay Monahan provided an update on the negotiations following a meeting with the Saudi counterparts in New York this month.

Monahan confirmed in a memo to players that talks are still ongoing, but admitted there's 'still work to do'. "During that meeting, we reached consensus on several items, but both parties recognize that there is still work to do to reach a final agreement," the commissioner wrote.

"Our talks are ongoing with the goal of developing a shared vision for the future of professional golf that is pro-competitive and provides players with the best global opportunities. Your player directors have been crucial in the process, their insights and perspectives are steering us towards a positive outcome," they continued, inspiring confidence among fans hoping for a resolution to the impasse. "We will keep you updated as additional work is accomplished."