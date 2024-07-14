Sean O’Malley and Another UFC Champion to Defend His Belt at UFC 306 in Sphere; Leaked Footage Drops Major Hint

Sean O’Malley and Ilia Topuria are set to defend their titles at the UFC 306 card in the Sphere. During the recent UFC Denver show, leaked footage on the promotion’s French-Canadian broadcast accidentally revealed two mega fights.

O’Malley is set to take on Merab Dvalishvili in his second title defense while Topuria will fight former champion Max Holloway in his first title defense. The two blockbuster fights, if they go through, could certainly hype up the unique upcoming event.

Sean O’Malley and Ilia Topuria to defend titles in Sphere

UFC president Dana White has already revealed spending a fortune to make the Sphere card a memorable event. As per the recent leaked footage, two blockbuster title fights are set to headline the highly anticipated card.

Sean O’Malley, who won the title by knocking out Aljamain Sterling at UFC 292, has already defended his belt once against Marlon Vera at UFC 299. He looks set to defend his belt against Merab Dvalishvili at UFC 306.

Dvalishvili is currently the number 1 ranked bantamweight in the world. The Georgian is on a 10-fight winning streak and has defeated three former champions in his last three fights. The bantamweight title fight is expected to be a stellar showdown as O’Malley’s striking meets Dvalishvili's cardio and wrestling.

Ilia Topuria, meanwhile, won the title at UFC 298 by knocking out Alexander Volkanovski in a devastating manner. The Georgia-born Spanish MMA fighter is one of the biggest up-and-coming superstars at the moment.

Advertisement

However, he looks set to lock horns against a legend of the sport in Max Holloway. Holloway, a former champion, stunned the world with his buzzer-beating knockout win against Justin Gaethje at UFC 300.

Both Topuria and BMF champion Holloway are exceptional boxers. Topuria is a great grappler too but Holloway is no slouch in the ground. Hence, if the fight indeed takes place at UFC 306, fans are in for a treat.

Also Read: Max Holloway Calls Out Ilia Topuria for Lying About Title Fight Stall Accusation: ‘Guy Is Making up Things’

Sean O’Malley is interested in fighting Ilia Topuria

Both Sean O’Malley and Ilia Topuria are on their course to superstardom. O’Malley has already expressed interest in fighting Topuria for the featherweight title. In a recent episode of the TimboSugaShow, ‘Suga’ issued a call out.

If both fighters get their hands raised at UFC 306, they could be on a collision course. Stylistically, it could be a fun fight for fans to savor as both fighters are extremely skilled strikers.

Advertisement

That said, Merab Dvalishvili could be O’Malley’s toughest test to date. The same applies to Topuria’s fight against Max Holloway. While ‘El Matador’ has beaten Alexander Volkanovski, Holloway presents a different puzzle. ‘Blessed’ is also highly experienced in championship fights.