Sean O'Malley Claims Max Holloway Will Beat Ilia Topuria; Believes He Will Move Up To Fight Blessed

UFC bantamweight champion Sean O'Malley predicts the upcoming Ilia Topuria vs. Max Holloway fight for the featherweight title. Suga believes Blessed to get the job done and emerge victorious. He also claims that he will fight against the Hawaiian contender, becoming another double champion in the organization.

In the Believe Me You Podcast, hosted by Michael Bisping and Anthony Smith, Sean O’Malley was asked about his thoughts on UFC 308. Claiming Max Holloway is one of the toughest fighters in the division, Suga predicted the upcoming fight against the featherweight champion Ilia Topuria.

“I think Max gets the job done,” said Sean O’Malley. After beating Justin Gathje at UFC 300, Holloway became the new BMF champion. With his upcoming fight against Ilia Topuria, the belt is predicted to be on the line for that fight. Michael Bisping brought attention to the fact that the BMF belt will not be on the line.

“I saw Ilia say the BMF title wasn’t on the line,” said Sean O’Malley. In an interview with MMA Junkie, the Georgian-Spanish fighter claimed that the BMF belt is not on the line. Topuria said he is focused on defending his featherweight championship title and avoids any other distractions.

“Max goes out there, wins forty-five, BMF champ. I move up, I beat Max, I’m the BMF, thirty-five, forty-five,” said Sean O’Malley. The American contender predicts to move up in weight divisions to take on Max Holloway after he potentially wins his fight against Ilia Topuria.

Sean O’Malley also comments on Max Holloway’s position in the featherweight division. The bantamweight champion believes Blessed to be one of the toughest contenders in the aforementioned weight class. “Max for me is probably, if I'm looking at the 35 and 45 pound division, I think Max Holloway is one of the hardest opponents for me in the division, in both divisions,” said Suga.

Max Holloway’s win against Justin Gaethje at UFC 300 is one of the best moments in the sport. Blessed pulled off a massive upset during the night and was awarded with the Fight of the Night by Dana White.

Sean O’Malley is scheduled to defend his title against Merab Dvalishvili at UFC Noche. This event is held in The Sphere, Las Vegas, and is predicted to be a one-of-a-kind card. After beating Marlon Vera, Suga looks to defend his title against The Machine.

Do you think Sean O’Malley can beat Max Holloway after his potential victory against Merab Dvalishvili?

