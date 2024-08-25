Sean O’Malley Comments on Tom Aspinall’s ‘Tough’ Spot as Jon Jones Eyes Stipe Miocic: ‘Just Gotta Wait’

Tom Aspinall is in a tricky spot. He’s defending an interim title, but the real champ, Jon Jones, has other plans. UFC fans are backing Aspinall, frustrated with the UFC's handling of the situation. But what should Aspinall do now? Should he wait for his shot, or push for a fight?

Bantamweight champion Sean O’Malley has some advice. He thinks Aspinall just needs to wait. “You almost just have to wait it out,” O’Malley said. But is that the best move? As Jones eyes Stipe Miocic, Aspinall is ready to step in. Will he get his chance, or will he be left in the cold?

Sean O’Malley didn’t hold back when discussing Tom Aspinall’s current predicament in the UFC heavyweight division. Aspinall, the interim heavyweight champion, has been stuck waiting as Jon Jones, the undisputed champ, prepares to fight Stipe Miocic. Sean O'Malley, known for his straightforward advice, suggested Aspinall may not have many options right now.

"You almost just have to wait it out," O’Malley said, acknowledging the frustrating situation. "Whatever happens to Jones and Stipe is eventually going to happen. You just gotta wait it out and do your thing. But yeah, that is a tough position to be in."

Advertisement

Aspinall's situation is indeed challenging. He has already defended his interim title but still finds himself on the sidelines as Jones focuses on Miocic. Many fans believe Aspinall deserves a shot at Jones, but the UFC seems to be moving in a different direction. To make things more complicated, Jon Jones has hinted that he might retire after his fight with Miocic. If that happens, Aspinall could find himself as the top heavyweight without a clear path to the undisputed title.

Despite all this, Aspinall remains ready and eager. He has offered to be the backup fighter for the Jones-Miocic bout, just in case something falls through. As the UFC navigates these tricky waters, Aspinall's future remains uncertain, but his determination is clear.

The UFC GOAT debate is always a hot topic. While Georges St-Pierre, Khabib Nurmagomedov, and Conor McGregor have all been in the conversation, Jon Jones has recently emerged as a leading contender due to his impressive career.

Advertisement

However, Sean O’Malley sees things differently . “I think Jon’s fought once in the last 4-5 years,” O’Malley told Helen Yee. “Jon Jones is up there for greatest of all time, but right now who’s the greatest… I think it’s Islam.”

O’Malley points out that Jones has been less active lately, partly due to a pectoral injury and accusations of ducking a fight with Tom Aspinall. Meanwhile, Islam Makhachev has been on a tear, beating Alexander Volkanovski twice and taking down Dustin Poirier, making a strong case for himself as the current GOAT.

As the UFC GOAT debate rages on, with names like Jon Jones and Islam Makhachev in the mix, Aspinall is ready to make his mark. What do you think? Should Aspinall keep pushing for a fight, or is waiting for his best option?

ALSO READ: Tom Aspinall Reveals Unique Way to Claim Undisputed Title From Jon Jones