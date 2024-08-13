Sean O’Malley Confident of Stealing Spotlight From Canelo Alvarez on Mexican Independence Day Fight Night

Sean O’Malley is ready for a big night in Las Vegas. He’s set to defend his UFC bantamweight title against Merab Dvalishvili. But there's more to this fight than just the title. Why? Because he’s going head-to-head with boxing legend Canelo Alvarez on Mexican Independence Day.

Both events will take place in Vegas on September 14. O’Malley believes he can steal the spotlight. Can he really outshine Canelo? In a recent podcast, he confidently claimed, “Who will they talk about? Me or Canelo?” He’s excited about the challenge. But is the UFC star biting off more than he can chew?

Sean O’Malley isn’t just focused on defending his bantamweight title; he’s also eyeing a bigger prize: stealing the spotlight from Canelo Alvarez. On his Timbo Suga Show podcast, O’Malley shared his thoughts on this high-stakes showdown.

He confidently stated, “When it comes to Sunday, Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday, who are they talking about? Are they talking about Canelo, or are they talking about the absolute dominating, beautiful, masterful, masterclass performance I put on Merab and the viral knockout that came with it?”

O’Malley is well aware of the challenge ahead, especially since Mexican Independence Day is a date Canelo has owned for years. But the UFC star isn’t backing down. He added, “Are they talking about a 36-minute Canelo boxing fight that was kind of fire? That’s what excites me, like the competition of who stole the headlines.”

Dana White, the UFC president, has also weighed in on this clash of dates. He’s not too pleased that Canelo’s event is happening on the same night. White revealed his frustration with MGM, the company that owns T-Mobile Arena, which will host Canelo’s fight. He mentioned, “The guys at MGM have done nothing but f***ing disrespect me and the UFC for 20 years.”

Backing O’Malley and the UFC’s event is Saudi Arabian adviser Turki Alalshikh, who’s also keen on making a statement. He’s taken on boxing’s biggest stars before, and now, he’s set his sights on outshining Alvarez. Alalshikh confidently declared, “We will eat him.”

With these powerful forces behind him, O’Malley isn’t just aiming for victory in the Octagon; he’s aiming to take over the conversation. The question now is: Can he really steal the headlines from Canelo on one of the most iconic fight nights of the year?

