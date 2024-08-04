Sean O'Malley Continues Conor McGregor Trashing, This Time With an Umar Nurmagomedov Reference

Sean O’Malley has continued with his recent tirade against Conor McGregor. This time, ‘Suga’ also involves Umar Nurmagomedov in the mix.

Nurmagomedov, who has been undefeated in the UFC, continued with his impressive run once again. Facing Cory Sandhagen in UFC Abu Dhabi, he registered another of his tactical masterclass to put Sandhagen away via decision. This was undoubtedly an impressive victory for the Dagestani.

The victory also meant that Umar Nurmagomedov is now one of the top contenders for Sean O’Malley’s bantamweight belt. Currently waiting to face Merab Dvalishvili next, ‘Suga’ is already looking ahead of The Sphere. O’Malley knows that if he manages to retain at The Sphere, his next opponent might be Khabib Nurmagomedov’s cousin, Umar.

While reacting to Umar’s victory, Sean O’Malley had a unique reaction. He mentioned that he would easily win against Umar. But he also teased Conor McGregor, saying he wants to make ‘The Notorious’ jealous by beating a Dagestani fighter.

‘Suga’ said, “I might just go whoop Umar just for that reason alone.” This referenced the fact that Conor McGregor never had success against a Dagestani fighter. Facing Khabib at UFC 229, Conor McGregor failed to win, losing out via submission.

Interestingly, this was not the only time Sean O’Malley has taken a dig at McGregor. In fact, this marks the third shot fired at ‘Mystic Mac’ from the UFC bantamweight champion in recent times. Earlier, Suga called McGregor ‘short’ and claimed to be a better fighter than the Irishman. O’Malley also stated that he would easily win over McGregor if they met for a fight now.

Advertisement

He then went on to mock Conor McGregor for getting a two-year ban on driving. Teasing his reason for pulling out of the UFC 303 main event, Sean O’Malley opined that it was for the same broken toe that McGregor could not drive. Meanwhile, returning to Umar Nurmagomedov, the Dagestani fired shots at Sean O’Malley before his Abu Dhabi bout.

Terming Sean O’Malley as a clown, Umar Nurmagomedov mentioned that being a man is not about having financial success. It is about fostering a good, disciplined life and developing proper behavior. Only then can one become a true gentleman.

Thus, with shots being fired at both ends, it will be intriguing to see both the bantamweights fight. More importantly, however, how Conor McGregor reacts to all the shots taken at him remains a bigger prospect to watch out for.

ALSO READ: Sean O’Malley Furthers Conor McGregor Feud With Brutal Jibe on His Driving Ban