Sean O'Malley Crowns New Veteran Fighter as UFC's Current GOAT, Dethroning Jon Jones

Sean O’Malley has put Islam Makhachev over Jon Jones as the greatest UFC fighter in the current roster. Ranked as the number 1 pound-for-pound fighter, Islam Makhachev is the proud owner of the UFC lightweight championship title. Apart from facing fighters in his own division, Makhachev has also defended his title against the likes of Alexander Volkanovski. And these exact traits have left the bantamweight champion mightily impressed.

The UFC GOAT debate has been brewing for a long time and different names have been floated across at different times. While some deem Georges St-Pierre as the one, others have name-dropped the likes of Khabib Nurmagomedov and Conor McGregor as the greatest. But in recent times, the amount of success Jon Jones has achieved has made him emerge quickly as the potential winner of the debate. Opining on the matter, ‘Suga’ stated to Helen Yee, “I think Jon’s fought once in the last 4-5 years. Jon Jones is up there for greatest of all time, but right now who’s the greatest… I think it’s Islam.”

Well, Sean O’Malley has his reasons to say so. In the last few years, Jones has been sprodiac in his activities inside the ring. The UFC heavyweight champion had a disappointing pectoral tear that he still is recovering from. Jones is also accused of ducking a fight with the UFC interim heavyweight champion Tom Aspinall for a long time. On the contrary, Islam Makhachev beat Alexander Volkanovski twice before thwarting a significant danger in Dustin Poirier.

While it is reported that Makhachev would probably require a surgery on his hands, the Dagestani fighter has stated that he will return to action very soon. Well, such an analysis from Sean O’Malley might seem quite practical, but Dana White would not be very pleased with the same. The UFC head honcho has a very strong feeling about Jon Jones’ invincibility inside the ring.

On numerous occasions, White has mentioned that Jon Jones is the undisputed GOAT of the UFC. Despite being involved in several unwanted matters to PED and drug abuse, Jones has never let them affect his performance inside the octagon. Now with ‘Suga’ questioning the credibility of ‘Bones’ it is up to Jon Jones to prove who the real boss is.