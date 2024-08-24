Sean O’Malley Dismisses Dana White’s Concerns Over Merab Dvalishvili’s Cut: ‘Doesn’t Actually Care’

Does UFC President Dana White truly care about fighter welfare, or is it all about keeping the show on the road? This question surfaces after bantamweight champion Sean O'Malley openly doubted White's concerns regarding Merab Dvalishvili's recent training injury.

On Michael Bisping's YouTube channel, O’Malley suggested that White's worry wasn't about Dvalishvili's cut, but rather the risk it posed to their upcoming UFC 306 headline fight.

“Merab could lose his arm, and I don’t think Dana would actually care,” O’Malley remarked. His bold statement sheds light on what might really be at stake—not just a fighter's health, but the viability of a high-profile bout.

Sean O’Malley didn’t hold back when discussing Dana White’s reaction to Merab Dvalishvili’s recent injury. During an interview on Michael Bisping’s YouTube channel, O’Malley made it clear that he believes Dana White isn’t genuinely concerned about Dvalishvili’s cut. Instead, O’Malley thinks White’s focus is on protecting the UFC 306 main event.

O’Malley acknowledged that he understands White’s perspective, saying that White doesn’t want the fight to be jeopardized. However, O’Malley doesn’t think White is concerned about Dvalishvili’s health at all. “Does Dana actually care that Merab has a cut? No, Dana probably doesn’t care,” O’Malley said.

Advertisement

He went on to suggest that even if Dvalishvili suffered a severe injury, White’s main priority would still be ensuring the fight happens. O’Malley’s comments suggest that, in his view, White’s primary concern is ensuring that the bout proceeds as planned, not the well-being of the fighters involved.

This all started when Merab Dvalishvili, who’s set to face O’Malley for the bantamweight title at UFC 306, posted a video of himself with a cut above his left eye. The injury required stitches, but Dvalishvili assured fans that it wouldn’t affect his training or his ability to fight. “Everything is good, my friends,” Dvalishvili said in the video. “This is nothing. I’m getting stitched up and will make sure I can continue training, tonight, tomorrow, all week. I feel great. O’Malley is in big trouble. This little cut is only going to make me stronger.”

Advertisement

Dana White, however, was not pleased with Dvalishvili’s decision to share the injury on social media. “The whole world knows about Merab’s cut; he posted it,” White said during a media scrum following Contender Series. “Our guys are so dumb; it’s next-level unbelievable. All the stuff I talk about boxing, what I will give boxing [credit], when something happens in a camp, let me tell you what, it does not leak. Our guys can’t f*cking wait to throw it up on social media. It’s a small cut. It’s no big deal, but obviously needed to be posted.”

White continued, expressing his frustration with Dvalishvili’s lack of discretion . “And why the f*ck would you want [O’Malley] to know that?! It is next-level stupid. Some of these guys are so stupid it’s mind-boggling. It’s unbelievable.” For White, the issue seems to be less about the injury itself and more about the potential ramifications of making it public knowledge, particularly with such a high-stakes fight on the line.

Advertisement

O’Malley, however, isn’t worried about Dvalishvili’s cut or White’s concerns. In fact, he took the opportunity to taunt Dvalishvili further. “Merab’s about to get cut from the UFC after this fight, let alone have a little eyebrow cut. That’s the last cut he needs to worry about,” O’Malley said, clearly confident about his chances in their upcoming bout.

As the date for UFC 306 draws closer, O’Malley’s comments have added even more drama to what is already a highly anticipated matchup. While White focuses on keeping the fight intact, O’Malley is preparing to prove why he’s the champion, with or without the added pressure of Dvalishvili’s injury.