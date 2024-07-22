Sean O'Malley Fascinated by Prospect of Jake Paul Fighting 'F***ing Scary Big' Alex Pereira: 'Dude's Terrifying'

Sean O’Malley is excited at the prospect of Jake Paul taking on Alex Pereira. Jake Paul recently went up against Mike Perry in what was his 11th boxing appearance. Putting up a dominant display of striking, Jake Paul knocked Perry out in the sixth round, extending his record to 10-1. Interestingly, this was the fifth time Jake Paul defeated an MMA fighter. Previously, Paul got the better of Ben Askren, Anderson Silva, Tyron Woodley, and Nate Diaz.

However, a huge surprise was waiting for everyone after the fight was over. Speaking with Ariel Helwani, Jake Paul stated that he wanted to fight Alex Pereira next. Such a call-out came so abruptly that even Helwani had to double-check. Meanwhile, evaluating the prospect of the duo fighting, Sean O’Malley thinks it will be a banger.

Sean O’Malley gives his two cents on Alex Pereira v Jake Paul

The UFC bantamweight champion was spotted watching the Perry vs. Paul fight closely. In a recently uploaded video, O’Malley reacted to Jake Paul calling out Alex Pereira. According to him, the bout would be a cracking one, if it ever materializes.

O’Malley said, “Alex has crazy power in both hands but the dude literally throws from his hips. He's there to be hit... I met that dude [Alex Pereira], f***ing scary big. His hand was like four of my hands. Bro, dude's terrifying. But I love the callout." However, ‘Suga’ also went on to point out that it all depended on whether Dana White was interested in letting Alex Pereira fight.

White has previously allowed Conor McGregor to switch to boxing to fight Floyd Mayweather. However, whether that will be the case with Alex Pereira will be an interesting prospect to watch. And while the entire world is speculating, Alex Pereira made his intentions clear after hearing the call out.

Alex Pereira responds to Jake Paul

Alex Pereira fears no one. He has been one of the dominant champions of the UFC, raking up two belts in a matter of three years. Going by his recent performance, Poatan looks to be at the apex of his game currently. And recently, Pereira had expressed his wish to switch to boxing following an Anthony Joshua quote. Thus, when he heard Paul calling him out, Pereira swiftly FaceTimed him.

Discussing their match while Paul was still in the ring, Pereira gave Paul the nod. But Jake Paul was wary of Dana White and asked whether he would approve of it. The Brazilian athlete’s coach smiled and replied, “We’ll see.. we’ll see.” Thus, with things suddenly turning interesting for Alex Pereira, it remains to be seen how well he can handle all the fame he is getting.

